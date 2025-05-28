Air Force Builds Clinic in Nasarawa to Make Amends for Airstrike

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has kept its promise to the people of Rukubi in Nasarawa State by building and opening a new community clinic.

This effort comes as a way to make up for the accidental airstrike that occurred on January 24, 2023.

The clinic was officially opened during a ceremony attended by the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, who represented the NAF. The event reflected a commitment to healing, accountability, and rebuilding trust with the affected community.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday on behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola said the clinic is a way for the NAF to give back and support the community.

He also stressed that while the Air Force’s main duty is to protect the country, it also has a responsibility to care for civilians in the areas where it operates.

Governor Sule praised the NAF for showing humility and taking steps to rebuild trust. He acknowledged that although the lives lost cannot be brought back, the clinic represents a sincere effort to heal and move forward together.

The event ended with prayers for peace and a stronger relationship between the military and civilians. The new clinic not only honors those affected by the tragedy but also offers hope for a more caring and responsible future.