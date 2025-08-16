Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund Launched to Boost Welfare and Career Development

The Federal Government has officially launched the Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund (TISSF), a landmark initiative aimed at improving the welfare and professional growth of academic and non-academic staff in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of Education described the programme as a strategic empowerment platform that will provide financial stability for staff, enabling them to serve students with renewed dedication and live with dignity and pride.

The Minister noted that TISSF is a core component of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Reform Agenda for Education, which prioritises the welfare of people as the nation’s greatest asset in transforming the education sector and growing the economy.

TISSF is a collaborative effort between the Federal Ministry of Education and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in partnership with the Bank of Industry. It is a free zero percent interest loan scheme designed to enhance welfare, support career advancement and promote financial independence among staff in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Under the scheme, eligible staff can access up to ten million naira, capped at 33.3 percent of their gross annual salary, repayable after five years, with a 12-month moratorium before repayment begins.

The fund covers a wide range of needs including medical support such as surgeries, emergency care and medication. It also supports family and accommodation expenses like rent, home ownership and renovations. Transportation needs such as the purchase of vehicles including electric vehicles, motorcycles, tricycles and CNG conversions are also covered.

Additionally, the scheme supports small-scale enterprise and agricultural ventures including poultry, fishing, crop farming and agro-processing. For academic advancement, it covers professional certifications, degrees and capacity-building programmes.

Eligibility is open to confirmed full-time academic and non-academic staff of federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education. One state university, polytechnic and college of education in each state will also benefit. Applicants must have at least five years remaining before retirement and must be members of recognised staff associations such as ASUU, SSANU and NASU.

The Federal Government expressed confidence that TISSF will contribute significantly to the stability and productivity of tertiary institution staff, ultimately enhancing the quality of education and national development.