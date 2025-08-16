FG Targets Restoration of One Million Hectares of Degraded Land in 10 States

The Federal Government, through the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project, has launched a major stakeholders’ engagement to restore one million hectares of degraded land across 10 states in northern Nigeria.

The engagement, held on Friday in Lokoja, Kogi State, brought together policymakers, project coordinators, traditional leaders, and representatives from the beneficiary states Kogi, Kaduna, Niger, Katsina, Plateau, Benue, Bauchi, Kano, Nasarawa, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

National Project Coordinator of ACReSAL, Mr. Abdulhamid Umar, represented by Mr. Shettima Adams, said the project was designed to drive long-term transformation, restore dignity to drylands, rebalance ecosystems, and build resilience for millions living in semi-arid regions.

“The plans will be divided into short, medium, and long-term phases, ensuring we meet our goal of restoring one million hectares and positively impacting more than 3.4 million people,” Umar said. He added that the engagement would also ensure women and girls fully benefit from the initiative.

The meeting focused on developing 11 Strategic Catchment Management Plans (SCMPs) for Sarkin-Powa-Kaduna, Okwa-Mada, Gurara-Gbako, Lokoja-Niger, and Aloma-Ebonyi catchments, identifying challenges, and exploring opportunities to strengthen environmental management and economic growth.

Kogi State Commissioner for Environment and Chairman of the State Steering Committee for ACReSAL, Mr. Olusegun Joseph, who represented Governor Ahmed Ododo, described the project as a transformative effort to address environmental challenges and climate vulnerabilities.

“We must share practical knowledge and solutions that will safeguard our environment and ensure sustainable livelihoods,” he said.

Kogi State Project Coordinator, Mrs. Ladi Jato, highlighted progress made in the state, including restoring 11,064 hectares through gully remediation, increasing water storage capacity by 800 cubic meters, and enhancing agricultural productivity through dry season farming. She noted that over 3,000 hectares had also been restored through agroforestry and tree planting.

The Maigari of Lokoja, Alhaji Ibrahim Gambo, representing the Rogan of Eggan, pledged traditional institutions’ full support for the project.

The ACReSAL project is jointly supported by the Federal Government of Nigeria and the World Bank, with a focus on integrating sustainable environmental management into national development goals.