August 16, 2025 - 4:25 PM

BREAKING: APC Demands Cancellation of Kano Bye-Elections Over Violence

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai Are Failures- APC
APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix-Morka

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the bye-election in Shanono/Bagwai constituency and the rerun election in Ghari constituency, Kano State, citing widespread violence and disruption.

 

According to the party, armed thugs attacked several polling units in Shanono, Bagwai, and Ghari, forcing voters to flee while overwhelming security personnel on duty.

 

The APC said the level of violence made it impossible to conduct a credible election, warning that continuing under such conditions would undermine democratic principles and encourage electoral malpractice.

 

“This atmosphere of violence, intimidation, and brigandage cannot produce a free, fair, or peaceful election. Proceeding with the process will only set a dangerous precedent,” the statement read.

 

The statement Obtained by The News Chronicle on Saturday was signed by Felix Morka, CON, National Publicity Secretary of the APC

 

 

Previous article
Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund Launched to Boost Welfare and Career Development
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

