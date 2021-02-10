Teenager, Friend Nabbed Snatching With Keke At Gunpoint in Anambra

Awka – A nineteen-year-old boy, Okafor Stanley, has been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command for allegedly robbing a commercial tricycle at gunpoint in Awka, Anambra State Capital.

The 19-year old who is from Ezeawulu village, Nibo in Awka South LGA of Anambra State, was arrested alongside his friend, 21-year old from Ifite Village Awkuzu in Oyi LGA.

They were said to have allegedly attacked and snatched at gunpoint, a tricycle from a Keke rider at Ziks Avenue, Awka on Tuesday at about 8pm.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed in a statement on Wednesday, said “in furtherance with our avowed commitment to stem the tide of crime and other nefarious activities in the State, police operatives attached to Central Police Station (CPS) Awka in conjuction with local vigilante group had at about 8pm yesterday, arrested two armed robbery suspects at Parkers, Ziks Avenue, Awka following a distress call.

“Suspects allegedly attacked and snatched at gunpoint, a tricycle from a Keke rider at Ziks avenue,Awka.”

Mohammed revealed that exhibits recovered in from the suspects include two locally made pistols and the snatched tricycle.

He said the suspects have voluntarily confessed to the crime and investigation is ongoing after which they would be brought to justice.

“The Command reassures ‘Ndi Anambra’ that it will continue to pursue the criminals from all nooks and crannies in the State until they repent or relocate from the State,” he said.