Ex-Muslim Who Publicly Burned Quran Shot Dead in Sweden

Salwan Momika, a man who gained international attention in 2023 after publicly burning copies of the Quran, was shot in an apartment in Södertälje, a suburb of Stockholm, on the evening of Wednesday, January 29,

Salwan Momika, an Iraqi refugee residing in Sweden since 2018, gained international attention in 2023 after publicly burning copies of the Quran, including an incident outside Stockholm’s Central Mosque. These actions led to widespread protests and diplomatic tensions between Sweden and several Muslim-majority countries.

He was found with gunshot wounds and transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the following morning. Reports indicate that he was livestreaming on social media around the time of the shooting.

Following the incident, Stockholm police arrested five individuals on suspicion of murder. The Swedish Security Service has joined the investigation due to concerns about potential links to foreign entities. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson emphasized the importance of this involvement, citing the risk of foreign connections.

Background and Activism

Salwan Sabah Matti Momika, born on June 23, 1986, in Qaraqosh, Nineveh Governorate, Iraq, was an Iraqi Assyrian refugee residing in Sweden since 2018.

Before seeking asylum in Sweden, Momika was involved in various political and military activities in Iraq. He was raised as an Assyrian Catholic and, during the 2006-2008 civil war, joined the Assyrian Patriotic Party, working as a security guard at the party’s headquarters in Mosul.

Following the fall of Mosul to ISIS in 2014, he joined the Popular Mobilization Forces, specifically the Christian unit known as the “Spirit of God Jesus Son of Mary Battalions,” affiliated with the Imam Ali Brigades. In 2017 after internal conflicts within the Babylon Movement, he fled Iraq.

Upon arriving in Sweden in 2018, Momika applied for asylum, initially denying involvement with the paramilitary branch of the Imam Ali Brigades. He was granted a temporary residence permit in 2021, valid until April 2024. However, the Swedish Migration Agency later decided to expel him due to false information in his application. However, the expulsion was not executed due to potential threats against him in Iraq.

Legal Issues and Trial

Momika was charged in August 2023 with “agitation against an ethnic group” on multiple occasions. His trial was ongoing, and he was due to receive a verdict on January 30, 2025—the day after he was fatally shot. In the lead-up to his trial, he had been actively posting on social media, including soliciting donations to fund legal assistance for asylum in the United States.

Shooting and Investigation

At approximately 23:11 local time on January 29, 2025, police were called to a suspected shooting in the Hovsjö district of Södertälje. Upon arrival, officers found Momika with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on the morning of January 30. Reports indicate that he had been livestreaming at the time of the attack.

Stockholm police arrested five individuals in connection with the murder.

Momika was scheduled to receive a verdict on charges of “agitation against an ethnic group” on the day of his death. The Stockholm District Court postponed the verdict upon confirming his passing.

Due to the high-profile case, Sweden’s Security Service has taken part in the investigation, citing concerns that foreign entities may have been involved. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson confirmed these suspicions, stating that authorities were considering possible international links.

