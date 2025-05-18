Tears, Scores, and Broken Trust: JAMB’s Examination Crisis and the Question of National Integrity

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Nigeria’s centralized examination body for tertiary admissions, has once again found itself in the spotlight—this time not for innovation or excellence, but for a crisis that echoes the chaos of Nigeria’s often disputed electoral processes.

Following public outcry over alleged rigging, manipulation, and unexplained technical errors, JAMB declared the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) inconclusive in some centres across the South-South, South-East, and Lagos. The board has called for a retake of the exam in those locations—a decision that has stirred anger, confusion, and even desperation.

When National Examinations Mirror Political Elections

That a public examination can be declared “inconclusive” like an election calls into question the foundational credibility of Nigeria’s institutions. This is not just a glitch—it is a mirror reflecting how fragile our systems are. JAMB acknowledged that the error was theirs, but failed to provide a transparent and technical explanation of what caused it. That silence has opened the floodgates for conspiracy theories and regional grievances.

A Curious Pattern: Why the East and Lagos?

A disturbing question has emerged from stakeholders and observers: why did the so-called error affect mostly Eastern states and Lagos? Is it purely coincidental, or is there a deeper issue at play? The absence of convincing answers feeds into a larger narrative of perceived marginalization, further fuelling distrust between regions and federal institutions.

Tears Instead of Transparency?

In a bizarre twist, a senior official—a professor—was seen breaking into tears during a press briefing. While emotional responses are human, leadership at such critical moments requires clarity, confidence, and accountability, not public breakdowns. The applause that followed left many puzzled: was it sympathy, a thank you for crying, or a theatrical distraction from the real issues?

The Dangerous Demand for 300 Scores

Amid the tension, reports surfaced that certain groups from the South-East are calling for all their children to be awarded 300 marks automatically instead of retaking the examination. This is not just unreasonable—it is dangerous. Such a request threatens to undermine meritocracy, violate national standards, and set a troubling precedent that pressure and protest can replace process and fairness.

What About the Students?

The heart of the matter lies with the students—many of whom are minors. They are the real victims here. They did not cause the error. Yet they are being asked to suffer the consequences. Has JAMB considered the cost of transportation for those travelling long distances? What about accommodation, feeding, or emotional support?

There are already unconfirmed reports of a candidate who allegedly took their own life due to a poor score. Whether true or not, it highlights the enormous psychological weight these exams carry. To force these candidates to retake the exam without adequate support is to deepen their trauma.

A Call for Reform and Responsibility

This crisis demands more than apologies and crocodile tears. JAMB must provide a full report—publicly and promptly—detailing the technical failures, the human errors, and the remedial steps taken. The board must also compensate and support affected candidates. Anything less is unacceptable.

Nigeria is at a crossroads where institutional trust is eroding fast. If JAMB, like INEC, loses credibility, it is the nation’s future—our students—that pays the price.

This is not just about one exam. It is about the soul of a nation that must decide whether it will continue to tolerate mediocrity and confusion, or rise to defend justice, merit, and the dignity of its young citizens.

I. M. Lawal