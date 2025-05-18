Upon This Rock

Rome wakes differently on days like these.

The morning sun gilds the domes and spires with a reverence not born of architecture but of meaning. In St. Peter’s Square, pilgrims and princes, peasants and presidents gather in one breathless communion,not merely to witness, but to belong. Today is not an ordinary day. Today, the Church crowns a new shepherd.

At the heart of the Vatican, beneath Michelangelo’s eternal ceiling and Bernini’s encircling arms, unfolds a liturgy as old as memory itself,the inauguration of the Petrine ministry of Pope Leo XIV. And like all such moments in Catholic tradition, it is not just an event,it is a signal to the world.

What makes a man Pope is not the white cassock nor the cheers that rise like incense from the crowd. It is this Mass,solemn, rich with rites older than empires,that transforms Cardinal into Pontiff, and priest into symbol.

The early spring air of Rome carries a hush, a sacred anticipation that even seasoned Vatican observers find difficult to define. As ancient cobblestones brace to cradle solemn procession and the bells in St Peter’s towers hold their breath, the world turns its gaze to the heart of Catholicism. Today, the Vatican will host one of the most spiritually consequential events of our era,the inauguration Mass of His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV. This is more than the installation of a pontiff. It is the stirring of a global conscience.

Among the dignitaries already present in Rome is Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He was warmly received by His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State. Their private meeting went beyond diplomatic formality. It was a communion of convictions, a dialogue on the urgency of moral clarity in a world unraveling at the seams.

It was more than diplomacy, it was an affirmation that faith and governance, though often separate, can still share a table when the moment demands wisdom beyond politics.

President Tinubu’s reaffirmation of Nigeria’s commitment to interfaith dialogue and global solidarity was not a diplomatic flourish, it was a necessity spoken aloud. Nigeria, with all its complexities, remains a nation of bridges,between religions, regions, and resilient hopes. The Vatican knows this. And the world must be reminded.

Their dialogue, warm and fraternal, was framed by common values peace, dignity, mutual respect. At a time when the world seems to crack along every fault line faith, race, economy, tribe the choice to meet not with agendas, but with vision, is itself a quiet kind of leadership.

President Tinubu conveyed Nigeria’s deep appreciation for the Vatican’s goodwill and reinforced the nation’s commitment to interfaith collaboration and global peace.

This is no mere attendance. It is a presence that speaks volumes. It is a statement that Nigeria, often defined by its struggles, chooses to participate in shaping a new global chapter of moral and spiritual leadership.

The anticipation deepens for Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration Mass. It is not the ceremony alone that captures the world’s gaze. It is what the moment stands for. The inauguration of a new pontiff is no ordinary ritual. It is a deliberate, choreographed invocation of both heaven and history. When the Gospel is carried forth, when the choir sings the ancient antiphon “Tu es Petrus,” and when the Ring of the Fisherman is placed upon the new Pope’s finger, the Church is not merely celebrating continuity,it is making a covenant with humanity all over again.

The ceremony itself is rooted in ancient tradition. The inauguration Mass of the Petrine Ministry is more than liturgy. It is a sacrament of history. The Ring of the Fisherman will be bestowed upon Pope Leo XIV,a ring depicting Saint Peter casting his net into the sea, a poignant symbol of service, sacrifice, and shepherding souls. Forged not for opulence but for obedience, it connects the new pontiff directly to the fisherman from Galilee whose faith shook empires.

As the choir raises its voice in timeless chant and the pontiff descends toward the Altar of Confession above Saint Peter’s tomb, millions across continents will be watching. Some from pews. Many through screens. Others from shadowed places where belief is a private rebellion. The liturgy will be deeply spiritual, but within its quiet grandeur lies a more urgent question.What kind of world will Pope Leo XIV lead?

This moment cannot be dismissed as Catholic ritual. It is a moral intersection. It is a reckoning. The Church still occupies a rare platform,a place where conscience is not campaign rhetoric, where leadership is not posturing but a covenant. In an age when truth is a currency manipulated by power, this papal voice arrives as a possible North Star.

In Africa, and particularly in Nigeria, this is not lost. A continent often spoken at, seldom spoken with, now witnesses. The presence of President Tinubu is not a symbolic visit. It is a subtle but profound assertion.Africa is part of the spiritual vanguard. Nigeria, burdened by extremism yet buoyed by faith, becomes both a mirror and a message to the new pope. Here is where doctrine meets survival. Here is where theology is tested in the fires of daily violence and hope.

The Mass will dazzle, yes. The golden threads, the incense, the marble, the Latin. But beneath the layers lies something heartbreakingly simple. A ring worn in humility. A pallium draped not in privilege but in burden. A shepherd called not to command but to carry.

The world does not crave performance. It craves meaning. This inauguration is not about pomp. It is about promise. That in a cynical time, holiness can still astonish. That in a divided world, one voice can still unify. That in an age of spectacle, the sacred still stirs us.

So the world waits. Not for a show. But for a sign. That leadership can still be sacred. That faith can still be fearless. That in the trembling silence before the Mass begins, God is not absent, but arriving.

May 18 will not simply mark the beginning of a papacy. It will unveil a new moral chapter for the world. And in that unveiling, for those still daring to believe, it will whisper the oldest promise of all that love still leads.

Stephanie Shaakaa

shaakaastephanie@yahoo.com