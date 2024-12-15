Tearful Jesús Navas Bids Emotional Farewell to Sevilla’s Home Fans

Sevilla FC captain Jesús Navas was overcome with uncontrollable tears as he bid an emotional farewell to Sevilla’s home fans during their 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo last night in La Liga.

The 39-year-old has decided to retire by the end of December, citing chronic hip pain that began four years ago. In his announcement, he said, “I can’t bear it anymore.”

Ahead of the game, Navas posted on social media:

“Hard to sleep, wish time would stop. So many memories and emotions lived together and amazed by so many displays of affection. Happy for so much, how much I love you, my Sevilla.”

Navas, the club’s record appearance holder with 702 games, began his professional career with Sevilla in 2003, playing for both the B team and the senior team. After a year, he was permanently promoted to the senior squad, where he spent ten years before moving to Manchester City in England. Following a four-year stint with the Citizens, he returned to his boyhood club, where he has played ever since.

During his illustrious career with Sevilla, Navas won four UEFA Europa League titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, and a Supercopa de España. While at Manchester City, he earned a Premier League medal and two Football League Cup medals.

On the international stage, Navas earned 56 caps for Spain, helping his country achieve World Cup glory in 2010 and securing European Championship titles in 2012 and 2024.

Explaining his decision to retire, Navas stated:

“Hopefully, I can make it until December, because every game is becoming more difficult.

“I’ve been in this situation for four years. It’s wear and tear—it’s getting more and more continuous and more intense.

“It’s complicated. When I finish a game, I can’t talk for two or three days, which makes it difficult.

“These past six months have been a significant challenge for me. I wanted to be with the team.

“I hope I can make it until December because every game gets harder.

“I can’t take it anymore—it’s a health issue. There are days when I can’t even be with my children. My decision is final.”

Navas has been handed a ‘lifetime contract’ with Sevilla, ensuring he will remain part of the club as a member of its backroom staff after retirement.

With one final match against Real Madrid on the horizon, Navas will be hoping to bow out on a monumental high.

