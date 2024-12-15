Creation of Anioma State, A Demand For Justice And Equity For Igbos– Ned Nwoko

Senator representing Delta North Senatorial district, Ned Nwoko, has stated that the agitation for the creation of Anioma State is not a mere political agenda but a demand for justice and equity.

Nwoko explained that the creation of Anioma State would advance Igbo’s quest for balanced representation at the federal level.

The federal lawmaker made this remark during the 2024 OTU Oka-Iwu Week, as contained in a statement issued on Sunday by his media consultant, Mike Ogah Gabriel.

He called for unity among the Igbo people, stressing the importance of addressing the region’s social, economic, and political challenges.

Nwoko argued that the region’s current political configuration does not adequately address its unique needs.

“The Igbo people must come together to achieve their collective aspirations. Unity is not an option; it is a necessity.

“The creation of Anioma State is not merely a political agenda—it is a demand for justice and equity.

“Anioma deserves a platform to articulate its aspirations and contribute to the broader Igbo quest for balanced representation.” He added.

