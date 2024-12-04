Team New Nigeria Promotes Goodluck Jonathan for 2027 Presidency in Kano

A group called Team New Nigeria (TNN) displayed campaign posters across key locations in Kano State on Tuesday, sparking speculation about former President Goodluck Jonathan’s potential return to politics.

The posters, featuring Jonathan’s image and the slogan, “Team New Nigeria 2027: The Goodluck Nigeria Needs Dr. Goodluck Jonathan,” were prominently seen at the Gyadi-Gyadi/Zoo Road flyover, Kofar Nasarawa, and State Road.

Led by Modibbo Yakubu Farakwai, TNN recently inaugurated a harmonization committee in Kano to promote its political agenda.

However, there is no confirmation that Jonathan is affiliated with the group. Attempts to reach his spokesperson, Okechukwu Eze, for comment were unsuccessful.

Addressing journalists in Kano, Farakwai explained that the group was responding to growing public demand for change in the country.

“Nigerians want a fresh political direction. They are eager for a new party with fresh faces to drive meaningful change and improve governance at all levels,” he said.

Farakwai also revealed that TNN has registered 26,382,000 voters nationwide and is in the process of formalizing its status as a political party.

The group has designed a flag, logo, name, constitution, and manifesto and has engaged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for registration.

“Our goal is to create not just an alternative government but a new culture of governance rooted in democratic ideals. We are launching nationwide rallies to engage Nigerians and start a fresh dialogue about the country’s future,” Farakwai added.

This development mirrors events from 2022 when Jonathan’s supporters reportedly purchased a presidential nomination form for him under the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 election.

Although a Federal High Court in Bayelsa State ruled that Jonathan was eligible to run, he distanced himself from the bid.

Jonathan, who lost the 2015 election to Muhammadu Buhari of the APC, has not publicly indicated any plans to return to politics.

