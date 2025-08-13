Tambuwal Freed on Bail as EFCC, Opposition Trade Blows Over Arrest

Former Sokoto State governor, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, was released Tuesday evening on administrative bail after a night in EFCC custody over alleged financial offences.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused the anti-graft agency of a political witch-hunt targeting opposition leaders ahead of 2027.

They alleged similar probes of former Imo governor Emeka Ihedioha and ADC chairman, ex-Senate president David Mark, were part of a coordinated smear campaign by the APC-led government, The News Chroinicle gathered.

The EFCC dismissed the claims as “self-serving” and “diversionary,” insisting its investigations cut across political lines. “Fraud is fraud. There is no sacred cow,” the commission said.

The PDP’s Sokoto chapter called the arrest “state repression” and defended Tambuwal’s record, while the ADC warned the moves were meant to intimidate and discredit opposition voices.