T2 Partners With Huawei to Drive Bold Telecom Network Transformation

T2, formerly known as 9mobile, has reached a multimillion-dollar deal with Huawei to modernize its core network infrastructure.Â

The company’s ongoing efforts to expand its market share and provide Nigerian clients with top-notch service represent a significant step forward.

The partnership arrives at a critical moment, matching T2’s new brand identity and expansion strategy. Utilizing Huawei’s extensive expertise in information and communication technologies, the project will comprehensively transform T2’s infrastructure to enhance resilience, capacity, and security.

The News Chronicle understands that this project is more than just a standard technological improvement. It forms one phase in a well-thought-out four-phase plan including Stabilisation, Modernisation, Transformation, and Growth. The technique sets T2 for ongoing competitiveness in Nigeria’s thriving telecom sector and seeks to create a future-ready network that meets rising consumer demands.

At the official signing ceremony in Lagos, leading executives from both companies underlined the need of collaboration. Obafemi Banigbe, CEO of T2, said the partnership is a catalyst for the company’s path of change; Huawei Nigeria’s Carrier Business CEO, Jiang Junyong underlined Huawei’s dedication to providing top-notch products to help T2 grow.

This drive for modernization is also consistent with T2’s bigger investment plan. Banigbe last year revealed goals to generate almost $3 billion in new investment to help drive the company’s comeback. Moreover, the telecom recently negotiated a roaming arrangement with MTN, enabling its customers to use services anywhere MTN works, thereby expanding its coverage.

T2 gained 290,601 new customers in July, raising its total to 2.72 million with a 1.61% market penetration, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission. Improving service quality, increasing coverage, and providing a more dependable digital experience, the company believes the new core network upgrade will speed this momentum.

T2 sends a clear message with this bold move that it is ready to regain its relevance in Nigeria’s competitive telecom industry. Expected to be completed within the next few months, the network transformation represents more than just an infrastructural makeover, but also a new commitment to Nigerian consumers. Looking for telecom services that are quicker, wiser, and more reliable.