spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 29, 2025 - 3:05 PM

Nigerian Stock Market Slips as Investors Book Profits

Business
â€” By: Ken Ibenne

â€”

Nigerian Stock Market Slips as Investors Book Profits

Yesterday, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed lower for the second consecutive day as persistent profit-taking cut N437 billion from the market, indicating a cautious mood among investors.Â 

While overall market capitalisation fell to N88.935 trillion, the AllShare Index (ASI) declined by 691.52 points or 0.49% to finish at 140,557.24 points at the end of trading.

The decline was primarily driven by losses in heavyweight companies such as Nestle Nigeria, Lafarge Africa, Dangote Sugar Refinery, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), and Cadbury Nigeria.

The News Chronicle is aware that as investors await half-year profit reports and potential interim dividend declarations, they are exercising caution.Â  Due to this expectation, the market has been oscillating between cautious players who are locking in profits from previous rallies and bargain hunters seeking cheap opportunities.

Market analysts remain cautious about the short-term recovery. Imperial Asset Managers observed that bargain hunting could offer some balance, while Afrinvest predicted that a bearish attitude will probably endure as profit-taking continues to dominate. Market width remained poor with 19 gainers against 39 decliners; 71 equities were unchanged.

Several companies experienced significant increases despite the overall decline. Led by a 10 percent gain to close at N6.05, SCOA Nigeria was followed by R.T. Briscoe with a 9.8 percent gain. N3.36.

NEM Insurance gained roughly 8 percent to end at N31.20, while Nigerian Exchange Group increased 7.94 percent to close at N57.80. McNichols Also rose by 7.04 percent to finish at N3.80.

Omatek Ventures dropped 8.97 percent to N1.32, Ellah shed 9.62 percent to finish at N3.29, on the opposite side Lakes lost 8.49 percent to finish at N13.68. Royal Exchange dropped 6.98 percent to N2.00; SUNU Assurance fell 6.42 percent to N5.54.

Interestingly, the overall market activity was more robust. Across 26,163 transactions, trading volume surged 29.6% to 885.023 million units valued N28.301 billion. Champion Breweries had 201.053 million shares worth N3.474 billion, then Access Holdings with 102.182 million shares worth N2.762 billion followed by GTCO. Nine hundred sixty-four million five hundred shares worth N8.887 billion also prominently featured.

First Holdco had 46.258 million shares worth N1.505 billion; Sterling Financial Holdings registered 90.824 million shares worth N726.592 million.

Previous article
T2 Partners With Huawei to Drive Bold Telecom Network Transformation
Next article
Taraba @34: NEDC Urged to Include State in its Developmental Plans
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

An Open Letter To His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, Executive Governor Of Benue State, Nigeria

Shaakaa Stephanie Sewuese Shaakaa Stephanie Sewuese -
A Call for Transparent Reconstruction and Justice for Yelewata Your...

Why Do Politicians Raise Their Pay Overnight While ASUU Still Struggles Over 2009 Agreement?

Isaac Asabor Isaac Asabor -
In Nigeria, the hypocrisy of governance is no longer...

Kwankwaso Snubs Tinubu, Reaffirms Loyalty to NNPP

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
National Leader of the New Nigeria Peopleâ€™s Party (NNPP),...

UBEC Holds 2-Day Leadership Retreat in Lagos on Basic Education

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has commenced the...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

An Open Letter To His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, Executive Governor Of Benue State, Nigeria

Opinions 0
A Call for Transparent Reconstruction and Justice for Yelewata Your...

Why Do Politicians Raise Their Pay Overnight While ASUU Still Struggles Over 2009 Agreement?

Opinions 0
In Nigeria, the hypocrisy of governance is no longer...

Kwankwaso Snubs Tinubu, Reaffirms Loyalty to NNPP

Politics 0
National Leader of the New Nigeria Peopleâ€™s Party (NNPP),...

Subscribe

Â© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join