Obi Tried to Buy Me Off, He Is A Political Prostitute- Deji Adeyanju

Activist Deji Adeyanju has launched a scathing attack on Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, labeling him a “political fraud and prostitute.”

In an interview Channels TVton Friday monitored by The News Chronicle , Adeyanju claimed Obi offered him money during the 2023 election campaign—a gesture he says he flatly rejected.

Adeyanju also took aim at Obi’s supporters, calling the Obidient movement “the most toxic political force this country has ever witnessed.”

The remarks come in response to a legal threat from Obi, who recently issued a letter demanding Adeyanju retract alleged defamatory statements or face a lawsuit.