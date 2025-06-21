Swift Action by Army Prevents Massacre After Attack on Travellers in Plateau

Quick intervention by the Nigerian Army on Friday evening prevented what could have turned into a mass killing after angry youths attacked innocent travellers in Mangun community, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The victims, peaceful citizens of Hausa origin, were on their way to Qua’an-Pan Local Government Area to attend a wedding. Unfortunately, around 6:00 p.m. on Friday June 20, their 18-seater bus mistakenly took a wrong turn into Mangun via the Panyam Kerang Mangun road.

Instead of offering help to the lost travellers, the attackers acting on deadly assumptions launched a violent assault. They killed seven people on the spot, injured 21 others, and set the bus on fire.

The situation could have been much worse if not for the quick response of troops under Operation Lafiyan Jama’a.

The soldiers arrived swiftly, carried out a high-risk rescue operation, and evacuated the survivors. The injured received emergency care before being taken to the General Hospital in Mangu.

Initial investigations confirmed that the travellers were unarmed, peaceful Nigerians who had simply taken a wrong route on a joyful journey.

As the military continues to secure the area to prevent further conflict, the nation waits not just for peace but for justice to be served.