Homelands under Siege

MHomeland holds significance in many ways. It embodies the physical, psychological and spiritual essence of man. Homeland could be a birthplace or an adopted place of origin. Both ways, a homeland has an endearing and enduring impact on people. It has a pull that is difficult to ignore or avoid. Before modernity and globalization came with displacement and tendency to see everywhere as home, the idea of the homeland carried with it a romantic allure that it became a motif in poetry and music. The enduring impact of the homeland magic and mystic finds eternal resonance in Evi Edna Ogholi’s “No Place like Home”. Her scribal brothers, Gabriel Okara, Tanure Ojaide, Ibiwari Ikoriko, Joe Ushie, Ogaga Ifowodo, Ebi Yeibo, Obari Gomba, Peter Omoko and Stephen Kekeghe, in their poetry romanticized an idyllic homeland that was lost to capitalist rapacity embodied in oil multinationals and insensitive successive governments under the firm grip of comprador bourgeoisie. People had gone to war to defend their homeland. No matter how far people sojourned in the distant past they always made attempt to return to their homeland. At the turn of the last century many Urhobo families migrated to Ikale in the present Ondo State to participate in palm oil production. Ikale became Ukane a signifier for migration among Urhobo people. Many of them returned home after years of living in Ukane. Those who died there and couldn’t return home had parts of their body, hair, finger nails or toe nails, cut off and brought home to be interred in the homeland. And children born by those who returned home were named Tuwerein a reassuring celebration of homecoming.

Our homelands are presently under siege by forces of darkness aided and abetted by the Nigerian state. No matter what government is saying right now the failure of the state to overrun the perpetrators of lawlessness and anarchy is in itself an act of complicity. When more than a decade ago well-meaning Nigerians raised alarm over acts of anarchic dimensions that would snowball into imminent war those in government called them names and told an apprehensive nation that nothing was amiss. Those who drew attention to such acts were called “doomsday prophets”, “nay sayers” and “enemies of progress”. When eventually skirmishes began and it was clear that something was amiss we were told “everything is under control”, and later we heard the verbal malady “technically defeated”. Gradually, the North-East and North-West became theatres of war involving intense military operations. The enemies of state soon breached peace and order and took the battle in its multidimensionality to other parts of the country. The marauders swarmed the Middle Belt, invaded the South-West, ruptured the South-South and rattled the South-East. Call them terrorists, bandits, kidnappers or any other unsavory name they are all bent on undoing the state. They are bent on wiping out whole communities and diminishing ethnic nationalities in dimensions that are genocidal.

The university town of Abraka is a place where people sought knowledge, but it was also once a paradise manifesting in the beautiful Ethiope River and the lush forest which signposted nature’s therapy. Abraka was home to tourists. The town enjoys a unique history reminding its inhabitants of the war that saw totheir emancipation from Aka, the land of Igodomigodo. Today, the town breathes and lives in trepidation because the marauders who loathe civilization have camped there and taken over the once safe and beautiful homeland. The marauders kidnap, rape and rob the populace. When the security forces could not help and when the people felt they were aiding and abetting, they began a peaceful protest to draw the attention of government. And what followed? The very security forces that should protect them, the very security forces that could not apprehend the bandits and kidnappers took on the people as soft targets. Whether they denied it or not there are video footages of security forces shooting to undermine the protest and vandalizing a vehicle. In the course of the protests that lasted for some days, the embarrassed security agents for the first time went after the kidnappers, neutralized four and recovering weapons. Other kidnappers launched a reprisal attack and killed two innocent men. Words are also out there that some persons have again been kidnapped. Abraka is not an isolated case.Many communities in southern Nigeria have been overrun by the bandits and terrorists. The security forces are increasingly becoming more and more helpless if not clueless.

Many Nigerians did not hear of Yelewata until a few days ago. The community just chalked up a spot on the list of communities ravaged by the invaders. The number of men, women and children killed exceeded one hundred. Benue State where the community is located together with Plateau State rank among states that have suffered massive casualties. Both states, in addition to Taraba State, are symbolic in that they formed the belt of resistance that halted the advancing menace of the 19thcentury Jihad led by Usman Dan Fodio. There are conjectures that overrunning the Middle Belt and dispossessing the people of their land is a sine qua non to conquering southern Nigeria and dipping the Koran in the Atlantic Ocean. To think that the ragtag fighters who committed this crime against humanity have no backers in high places is to live in fatal denial. It was once alleged that governors of the northern states were contributing to funding Boko Haram and the late public intellectual Obadiah Mailafia told the nation that a governor was the commander of the insurgents. But nothing was done. Instead, Dr. Mailafia was hounded to an untimely death.

Government’s jejune response is to blame the massacre on herders-farmers’ conflict, set up a reconciliation committee,issue threats and warnings and then go to sleep until the next attack. General T. Y. Danjuma (rtd) in 2018 called on Nigerians to defend themselves. A few months ago the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) also made the same call. In the wake of the Yelewata killings it was a distraught Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Musa who proposedthe training of community youths who will fight and protect their homelands from marauders. What then is the role of the security forces? Is the CDS’s proposal not an abdication of responsibility? All around our cities are soldiers and men of other uniformed services extorting helpless civilians when they should be combing the forests and flushing out the terrorists, bandits and kidnappers. The CDS and two other ministers have told us that Nigeria was too large with too many porous borders and that there was the need to build a wall to stop terrorists from entering our country. Well, we now need to pray for the reincarnation of those tireless ancestors who built the ancient walls of Kano and dug the Benin moats to ward off enemies so that they can help us build walls and moats round the nation’s boundaries.

Our homelands are under siege and we do not know for how long this would go on. There is now a multiplicity of terrorists groups bearing funny names. President Bola Tinubu has visited Benue State and in the course of his speech asked the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun why nobody has been arrested. Egbetokun smiled knowing that his men arrest innocent people hourly. So the president was wrong to have thought that nobody has been arrested. The president also called “Christopher” the CDS and told him that the criminals must be taken out. The CDS acknowledged the order with a smart salute. Some years ago, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the then Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, of the “transmission” fame to go and take charge of the security situation in the same Benue State only to discover that Idris was relishing burukutu in Abuja. Since the CDS has given imprimatur to self-defence our communities should remember Danjuma’s admonition “defend yourselves”. There is hardly no community without its ownmechanism for self-defence. But their resolve is often broken by the military that visit self-defence with reprisals in a manner that emboldens the marauders. Soldiers turned their guns on the youths of Uwheru when they defended themselves against killer-herdsmen. It happened in many other places too.

To save our homeland the time has come to embrace federalism in its full essence by introducing state police. No state governor would sit and wait helplessly for Abuja to help him secure his state when he has control over the police in his state. We must resist the siege on our homeland. Our homelands must not be wiped out.