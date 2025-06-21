Friendship in the industry is purely transactional”-Ruger

The music industry have had beefs, good friendships/relationships and even romantic relationships but Ruger seems to differ.

Nigerian afrobreat singer and songwriter Micheal Adebayo Olayinka musically known as Ruger is of the opinion that friendships in the the Nigerian music scene is fake and not love and light as they pretend it to be.

Ruger shared this in an interview with Stanley Agu, he is not totally ruling out the friendship in the music industry however he believes that it is mostly fake and there is no genuine friendship it is but is mostly transactional.

He added that this was something he found out later on in his career and he wished he knew it earlier,

“I really wished I knew this earlier that there no one is truly your friend in the industry you can have one or two real real people that might suck with you when things are rough”

He went further to sag that “It’s all business they just stick with you because they will gain something but they moment you have nothing to offer it ends”

Ruger also advised up coming artists trying to make their way into the industry not to get caught up in this and not to get too comfortable because they will get hurt at the end.

Ruger seems to be speaking from a place of hurt and experience.