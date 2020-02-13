Supreme Court sacks Bayelsa Governor-elect Lyon

The Supreme Court on Thursday nullified the election of Bayelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon, and his running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo. Chief David Lyon was to be sworn-in on Friday.

The decision of the Supreme Court was based on the fact that Degi-Eremienyo, submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) forged certificates for the governorship election, the Court said.

Justice Mary Peter-Odili, leading a five-man panel, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to them.

The court also ordered INEC to issue fresh certificates to the candidates of the party with the next highest votes and with the required constitutional spread of votes in the results of the election held on November 16, 2019.

Available figures indicate that while Lyon scored 352,552 votes, PDP’s Duoye Diri came second with 143,172 votes.