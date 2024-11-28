Supreme Court Ends APGA Leadership, Awards N60 Million Cost Against Njoku

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court finally ended the long-standing leadership dispute in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) by affirming Barrister Sly Ezeokenwa as the party’s authentic national chairman.

The party’s leadership has been a subject of controversy for a very long time now, worsened by the recent recognition of Edozie Njoku as the party’s national Chairman by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

However, the Ezeokenwa faction, backed by Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo, proceeded to court to challenge the recognition.

In a unanimous judgment, a five-member apex court panel held that Edozie Njoku was wrongly claiming the APGA chairmanship.

The court clarified that its earlier judgment, which Njoku relied on to claim the chairmanship, did not confer on him any enforceable rights.

Justice Stephen Adah, who read the lead judgment, emphasized that the issue of party leadership is internal to the political party and not justiciable.

He also set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which declared Njoku Chairman of APGA.

The court awarded N20 million on each appeal against two members of Njoku’s faction, bringing the total cost awarded in the three appeals to N60 million.

Barrister Sly Ezeokenwa, who remains the authentic chairman of APGA, commended the Judiciary for ending the leadership dispute and affirming him as the chairman.

The Supreme Court ruling has ignited jubilation across the federation among APGA members who had rallied solidly behind Barrister Sly Ezeokenwa as their authentic National Chairman.

