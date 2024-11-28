Drama Erupts in Senate as Tinubu’s Economic Team Gains Entry to Defend Tax Reform Bills – Trending Today

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. On Wednesday, November 27, the Nigerian Senate experienced a mild drama at the National Assembly in Abuja during deliberations about President Bola Tinubu’s tax reform bills. Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) moved for a suspension of Order 12 to permit tax experts, consultants, and key members of Tinubu’s economic team, including the Director-General of the Budget Office and Zacchaeus Adedeji, Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, to address the plenary. Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) objected, arguing that such discussions were more suitable for committee-level deliberations, suggesting the finance or appropriations committees instead. Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North) defended the openness of the proceedings. Bamidele clarified his motion, citing Order 1B alongside the suspension of Order 12, allowing exceptions to Senate rules to facilitate the discussions. After a voice vote, the motion passed, permitting the economic team’s entry. However, Senator Ali Ndume raised concerns about the lack of prior notice on the Order Paper, suggesting the matter be deferred. Barau dismissed this as rhetoric and ruled Ndume out of order. Later, Ndume demanded an apology for Barau’s rhetorical remark, which he considered an insult. Barau clarified it as a general comment and again ruled Ndume out of order.

2. The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) clarified on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) Port Harcourt Refinery has not set a new petrol price. PETROAN’s National President, Billy Gillis-Harry, stated that members are still using the old pricing template while awaiting an official price announcement from the NNPC. This response followed reports that petrol from the Port Harcourt Refinery is priced at ₦1,045 per litre, ₦75 higher than Dangote Refinery’s ₦970 per litre rate. During the refinery’s reopening ceremony on November 26, PETROAN National PRO Joseph Obele noted the price difference. NNPC Chief Corporate Communications Officer Olufemi Soneye also confirmed that the company has not started bulk petrol sales or opened its purchase portal, as final preparations are underway. Currently, NNPC is selling products sourced from Dangote Refinery. PETROAN expressed optimism about the benefits of resumed production at the Port Harcourt Refinery

3. President Bola Tinubu arrived in Paris, France, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, for a three-day state visit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. Landing at Orly Airport at 5:10 PM local time, Tinubu’s visit aims to strengthen political, economic, and cultural ties, focusing on areas like agriculture, security, education, health, energy transition, and youth engagement. On Thursday, Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, will be hosted by President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at Les Invalides and the Élysée Palace, with formal ceremonies and bilateral meetings planned. Discussions will include youth exchange programs in automation, entrepreneurship, and leadership and joint efforts in finance, trade, solid minerals, and communication. The visit will also feature a session with the France-Nigeria Business Council to promote private sector-driven economic development.

4. Under the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Presidential Crisis Communication Command and Control Centre (PC4) has launched “Rapid Response Exercise 1,” a counter-terrorism drill in Abuja. The exercise, which will run from November 25 to 29, 2024, focuses on enhancing the capacity of ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to handle terrorism threats and crisis scenarios. Drills are taking place at the Idu train station and Abuja metro station, simulating situations such as health emergencies, hostage-taking, terrorist attacks, fires, traffic incidents, and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats. Rear Admiral Obeya Obeya, PC4’s director, emphasized that this is the fifth annual simulation exercise to validate and update the National Crisis Management Doctrine.

5. China has sentenced former Bank of China Chairman Liu Liange to a suspended death penalty for accepting over 121 million yuan ($17 million) in bribes and facilitating illegal loans worth 3.3 billion yuan. Announced on November 26, the sentence includes a two-year reprieve, during which good behavior may spare him execution and the confiscation of all his assets. Liu is one of the highest-ranking bankers implicated in President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption crackdown on the financial sector, which began in late 2021. His sentencing follows similar penalties for Tian Huiyu (former China Merchants Bank president), Sun Deshun (ex-China Citic Bank president), and Wang Bin (former China Life Insurance chairman). The campaign has already penalized hundreds of financial officials, with notable cases like Lai Xiaomin, former China Huarong Asset Management chairman, who was executed in 2021. Xi continues to vigorously pursue the anti-graft effort, targeting sectors such as finance and energy.

6. UK Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has vowed to implement stricter immigration policies, warning that current migration levels are unsustainable for public services. Acknowledging past failures by Tory governments, she proposed a hard annual cap on legal immigration without specifying a number. She insisted the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) would not obstruct necessary reforms. Badenoch criticized the existing system, arguing it has strained housing, healthcare, and wages, and emphasized the importance of migrants integrating into British society and adopting its values. She pledged to review policies, treaties, and visa rules, stressing transparency and closing legal loopholes. While upcoming migration figures are expected to decline, Badenoch urged against complacency, advocating bold reforms to ensure the system functions effectively.

7. The Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned the N5 billion copyright infringement case filed by music producer Michael Oluwole (Maye) against gospel singer Sinach until January 29 and 30, 2025. The lawsuit, filed in March 2024, involves Sinach’s 2016 global hit song, Way Maker. Oluwole claims co-authorship and demands an equitable share of all fees generated from the song, alleging that Sinach released it without his consent, compensation, or a written agreement. He argues that his contributions, including recording, mixing, mastering, and creating instrumental accompaniments, entitle him to performer’s rights and royalties. Sinach denies these allegations, asserting sole authorship and stating that Oluwole’s role was limited to mixing, a service for which he was paid $300. Her legal team also maintains that he has no entitlement to performer’s rights or royalties. The trial began on November 27, 2024, with arguments from the prosecution. Sinach, known for her global recognition and accolades like winning Song of the Year at the 51st GMA Dove Awards, will present her defense at the next session.

