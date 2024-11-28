366 Incidents Disrupting Network Services Occurred in Anambra Btw Jan-Oct, 2024 – NCC

The Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, has revealed that it recorded 366 incidents disrupting network services in Anambra alone between January and October 2024.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, Dr Aminu Maida, gave the statistics in a presentation titled ‘Catalyzing Innovation: Transforming Nigeria’s Technology Landscape’

During Day Three of the Anambra Innovation Week (AIW) at the International Conference Centre in Awka, Anambra State Capital.

According to the NCC statistics, 130 of the 366 incidents were due to theft and vandalism, while 236 involved operators being denied access to tower sites.

Dr Maida, who was represented by the Assistant Director in the NCC, Mrs Onuogu observed that each incident could potentially disrupt services and cost lives.

“Imagine an individual unable to call for an ambulance or a community is cut off during a crisis simply because a critical telecom site was vandalized or assets for maintenance was denied.

“This is a shared responsibility and the successful implementation of the Critical National Information Infrastructure, CNII in the nation, demands cooperation in every level of government,” he said.

The NCC boss recalled President Bola Tinubu recently signed a landmark presidential order designating telecom infrastructure as Critical National Information Infrastructure, CNII.

He said this highlights the vital role telecoms assets, bay stations, data centers, and fiber optics networks play as the backbone of the nation’s digital economy.

He said protecting these assets is not just about protecting technology but about protecting lives.

Telecom infrastructure is the invisible lifeline that connects millions of Nigerians, enabling them to communicate, assess essential services, and even call for help in emergencies.

“I strongly appeal to every state government and indeed Anambra State, to support this initiative. By doing so, we can drastically reduce the risk posed by vandalism and ensure uninterrupted service delivery.

“Let us stand together in protecting our telecoms infrastructure, not just as a foundation for our digital economy, but as a safeguard for the lives and wellbeing of every Nigerian,” he said.

Maida acknowledged and commended the decision of the Anambra State Government to waive right-of-way charges for telecom companies, noting that it will effectively lower the barriers to broadband infrastructure deployment.

By the decision, he said that Anambra State has become a model for other states and has the potential to evolve into Nigeria’s thriving tech hub if it continues to support and invest in forward-thinking ICT initiatives.

He further urged Governor Chukwuma Soludo to champion the cause of investing in ICT among members of the Nigerian Governors Forum.

Maida maintained that his Commission is committed to driving a transformative agenda and catalyzing innovation to shape Nigeria’s technology landscape.

He said; “Our work is focused on expanding digital infrastructure, empowering local talents and supporting businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

“The NCC is implementing the Nigeria Broadband plan which aims to extend broadband and its services to all nooks and crannies of the state, fast affordable network services.”

