Supreme Court dismisses Senator Adeleke’s appeal

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal of Senator Ademola Adeleke challenging the declaration of Gboyega Oyetola as the winner of the Osun State governorship election.

In the lead judgement by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, the apex court declared that the absence of the judge who read the majority decision of the election tribunal, Justice Peter Obiorah, on one of the hearings, renders the entire proceedings a nullity.

The judge upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal that the proper thing to have done in the absence of Justice Peter Obiorah was to start the entire trial afresh.