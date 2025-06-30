Super Falcons Hammer Ghana Comfortably in WAFCON Build-Up Win

Nigeria’s Super Falcons hammered Ghana’s Black Queens 3-1 on Sunday, in a fiercely contested international friendly game played in Casablanca.

The win is a powerful build-up send-off to Nigeria’s build-up to the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) as the nine-time African queens seek to reassert their ascendancy on the continent.

The match started well for the Ghanaians when nearly the deadlock was achieved in the 17th minute when Doris Boaduwaa’s shot from close range was inches away from the post.

That early terrorizing, though, appeared to wake the Falcons up from sleep, and they took control of the midfield, dictating the tempo of the match.

Nigeria registered their inaugural goal in the 34th minute when Chiwendu Ihezuo’s shot was deflected to the Ghanaian goalkeeper’s hands to give her an early advantage.

The goal had given the Falcons the boost they so desperately needed, and they doubled their tally on the night just before half time when Asisat Oshoala netted a penalty in her most efficient for the country since October 2023 and in history for the very first time in 2025.

After the restart, the Super Falcons picked up from where they had left. Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade put the finishing touches on a lovely move in the 50th minute to make it 3-0 and yet again tighten Nigeria’s grip around the tie.

Ghana thought that they had been handed a lifeline a couple of minutes later when Evelyn Badu had scored only for her goal to be ruled out offside.

Coach Justin Madugu then made some decent substitutions from there, bringing in new legs in the persons of Ifeoma Onumonu, Sikiratu Isah, and Esther Okoronkwo. This served to maintain Nigeria’s tempo and protect the lead in the face of Ghana bringing in a last-minute push.

Despite having great momentum in their previous performances against Malawi and Republic of Benin, Black Queens were outplayed by a more tactically astute and composed Nigerian team.

Super Falcons were playing with confidence and dominating the ball, with clean passing movement and attacking coordination throughout the game.

This commanding win not only boosts the morale of the team but also sends a warning to their WAFCON rivals. Tunisia waits on matchday one on July 6, and the performance of Nigeria in Casablanca makes them the team to beat for the second year running.

The experience, energy, and preparedness in the team may be the factor that takes them home with their continental trophy.