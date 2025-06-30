No Rain, No Food: Borno Residents Cry Out as Drought Worsens

Farmers in some parts of Borno State, particularly in and around Maiduguri, are grappling with the devastating impact of a prolonged drought that has left crops withered.

Many residents have expressed deep concern over the absence of rainfall and the rising temperatures, which they say have worsened their already precarious living conditions.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) had earlier issued a warning to farmers across the country, especially in the northern regions, cautioning that the 2025 rainy season might arrive later than usual.

Unfortunately, this prediction has come true in several communities in Borno, leaving many farmers in despair.

Speaking to The News Chronicle on Monday, several affected farmers and residents lamented their losses, saying the delay in rainfall has ruined their planting efforts for the season.

One rice farmer, who asked to remain anonymous for security reasons, said he planted crops across five plots of land located in the Maiduguri axis but ended up losing everything due to the prolonged dry spell.

“I have five plots of land where I planted rice and other crops, but I lost everything because there was no rainfall,” he said. “My farm is within Maiduguri, and to make matters worse, it’s a dangerous area due to Boko Haram activities. Farming is already risky, and now the drought has made it worse.”

He also expressed fears that the combined effects of the drought and insecurity could lead to a rise in food prices and trigger inflation in 2026.

“With no harvest and with terrorism still affecting our movement and safety, there may be a serious food crisis next year if nothing is done,” he added.

In the North East, the rainy season typically lasts for only about four months much shorter than the longer rainy season experienced in the southern parts of Nigeria. This shorter window means that any delay in rainfall has a direct and serious impact on farming outcomes.

The situation has also affected daily life in Maiduguri and the surrounding areas. Residents say the heat has become unbearable, with temperatures soaring due to the lack of rainfall.

“The heat in Maiduguri is terrible,” said a local resident. “People are suffering. There’s no rain, and we can’t even rely on farming. This is affecting everyone, not just the farmers.”

In response to the worsening conditions, many residents have turned to faith and prayer. Community leaders have called on both Muslims and Christians in the region to seek divine intervention for a better and more stable rainy season.

As climate change continues to affect weather patterns globally, experts are urging the Nigerian government and relevant agencies to support farmers with drought-resistant seeds, irrigation infrastructure, and more proactive climate adaptation strategies.