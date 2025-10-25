Chelsea’s chances of breaking into the top four of the Premier League were dashed as Sunderland earned a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory at Stamford Bridge with Chemsidine Talbi’s late goal securing all three points for the visitors.

Beginning perfectly, the Blues took the lead only five minutes in thanks to Alejandro Garnacho’s first goal since joining from Manchester United. The young Argentine combined well with Pedro Neto to beat his marker, Nordi Mukiele, and finish calmly over goalkeeper Robin Roefs.

The News Chronicles gathered that head coach Tony Mowbray had instructed his players to push Chelsea aggressively and take advantage of set-piece chances—a strategy that paid out as Sunderland equalized halfway through the first half. Mukiele’s long throw sent confusion in the box, and Wilson Isidor responded quickest to poke in the equalizer when Bertrand Traoré’s attempt was turned.

Chelsea recovered control after the restart yet had difficulties converting possession into scoring opportunities. Garnacho came close to regaining the lead before halftime only to see Roefs’s fierce block blocking the shot. Among the home supporters, frustration rose as the game dragged on and Sunderland’s disciplined backline stood strong.

The pivotal moment occurred deep into stoppage time. Brian Brobbey, who hoped for a long ball, muscled past two defenders before laying it off for Talbi, who coolly slotted it into the far corner. The late goal set the Black Cats soaring to second place in the Premier League standings and sparked wild celebrations from the Sunderland fans.

Chelsea’s loss leaves them still seeking consistency, but Sunderland’s tenacity and strategic discipline continue to make them one of the surprises of the season.