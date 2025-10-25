spot_img
October 25, 2025 - 8:10 PM

BREAKING: Ngala, Borno Under Heavy Assault: Troops Engage Boko Haram in Intense Battle

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Borno Map
Suspected members of Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) are currently attacking Ngala, a border town in northern Borno State.
The attack reportedly began around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. Troops of the Nigerian Army are said to be engaging the terrorists in a fierce gun battle while waiting for support from the Nigerian Air Force.
According to reports obtained by The News Chronicle, there are concerns that the insurgents might extend their attacks to other communities in Borno, following their recent pattern of coordinated assaults across the region.
Security forces have been placed on high alert to prevent further attacks and ensure the safety of residents in the affected areas.
Details later
