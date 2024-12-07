Sunday Synopsis: Prepare a Way for the Lord!

Second Sunday of Advent, Year C – December 08, 2024.

Readings: Baruch 5:1-9; Responsorial Psalm Ps 125:1-6; Philippians 1:4-6,8-11; Gospel Luke 3:1-6.

In the first reading, God tells the inhabitants of Jerusalem through the Prophet Baruch to remove the dress of sorrow and distress to wrap themselves with the cloak of integrity. The second reading recounts how St. Paul urged the Philippians to increase in knowledge and deepen in perfection. It was a fulfillment of the Prophesy of Isaiah: “Prepare a way for the Lord, make his paths straight…” We are charged to prepare a way for the Lord by leveling the mountains of pride, strengthening the winding ways of envy, smoothening the rough roads of greed, embracing mercy and integrity and holding our heads high!

Introduction

Beloved in Christ, we are challenged to prepare a way for the Lord on the second Sunday of Advent. At the heart of any endeavour is good preparation. I recall that during the military era in Nigeria, when the head of state or sole administrator was visiting your state or local government, the school was closed for about a week. The cleaning of the environment was so intense that we were made to wash walls. There was also the practice of painting the streets and stones which separated the lawns. On the D-Day, we usually got to school very early. Five or six hours before the president or sole administrator arrived, we stood in long queues with our teachers waiting and singing the school’s anthem or other songs. The feeling was electric because our excitement knew no bounds. Our liturgy presents a similar scenario of preparing well for the coming of Christ.

Background & Summary of the Readings

In the first reading (Baruch 5:1-9), God tells the inhabitants of Jerusalem through the Prophet Baruch to remove the dress of sorrow and distress to wrap themselves with the cloak of integrity. He assures that the Lord would show their splendour to every nation under heaven. The Prophet also charges that he would flatten each high maintain and fill the valleys to make the ground so that Israel can walk in safety. He concludes that God would guide Israel in joy by the light of his glory with his mercy and integrity.

The second reading (Philippians 1:4-6,8-11) recounts how St. Paul urged the Philippians to increase in knowledge and deepen in perfection. He encourages them on the principles of holiness by urging them to be blameless towards reaching perfection.

The Gospel (Luke 3:1-6) narrates how St. John went through the whole of the Jordan district proclaiming a baptism of repentance for the forgiveness of sins. It was a fulfillment of the Prophesy of Isaiah: “Prepare a way for the Lord, make his paths straight. Every valley will be filled in, every mountain and hill be laid low, winding ways will be straightened and rough roads made smooth. And all mankind shall see the salvation of God.”

The Salesmen Narrative

A story is told of two salesmen who were sent to an island to sell shoes. Upon arrival, the first salesman was shocked to realise that no one wore shoes. Immediately, he sent a message to his home office saying, “I will return home tomorrow. No one wears shoes.” The second salesman was thrilled by the same realisation. Immediately he wired his home office saying, “Please, send me 10,000 shoes. Everyone here needs them.”

This story mirrors society. Most times, some people view the world in terms of sunset while others see it as sunrise. Although top government officials such as Tiberius Caesar of Rome, Pontius Pilate Governor of Judea, Herod and Phillip Terach of Galilee and Ituraea as well as Annas and Caiaphas were mentioned in the gospel, only John the Baptist allowed himself to be used by God for a just and holy course.

Pastoral Lessons

1. Level Mountain of Pride: Since one of the tactics of the devil is to make us proud about who we are and what we have, we are charged to level the mountain of pride in our lives by being humble servants of the Lord like John the Baptist.

2. Straighten the Ways of Envy: We are reminded to make straight the winding ways of envy by avoiding competitive or destructive spirits in our Christian communities.

3. Smoothen the Rough Roads of Greed: In a society where greed is the order of the day, we are called to smoothen the rough roads of greed by becoming the cause of joy for homeless and hungry families during Advent leading to the festivities of Christmas.

4. Embrace Mercy and Integrity: As we approach Christmas, our liturgy urges us to emulate John the Baptist who allowed himself to be used by God for a just and holy vessel by taking advantage of this season to demonstrate mercy to those at the margins of society as we showcase integrity.

5. Hold Your Head High: In a world where fame and fortune are the in-thing, we are urged to put on the diadem of God’s glory which entails holding our heads high through lofty spiritual encounters such as seeking reconciliation, and receiving Holy Eucharist rather than overindulging in mundane actions.

Summary Lines

1. In the first reading, God tells the inhabitants of Jerusalem through the Prophet Baruch to remove the dress of sorrow and distress to wrap themselves with the cloak of integrity.

2. The second reading recounts how St. Paul urged the Philippians to increase in knowledge and deepen in perfection.

3. He encourages them on the principles of holiness by urging them to be blameless towards reaching perfection.

4. It was a fulfillment of the Prophesy of Isaiah: “Prepare a way for the Lord, make his paths straight…”

5. “Every valley will be filled in, every mountain and hill be laid low, winding ways will be straightened and rough roads made smooth.”

Conclusion

We are urged to make the story of the two salesmen our own by emulating the wise salesman by embracing opportunities in all difficulties that come our way. Amidst the difficult task of transversing the whole Jordan district to convince his country folks about the need for repentance for the forgiveness of sins, John seized the opportunity to serve the Lord honourably while those in power kept pontificating in vain. Like John the Baptist, a new day has been granted to us to embrace the present moment with utmost freshness and catch men and women for God.

May the Holy Spirit guide us in recruiting others for God through Christ Our Lord.

Have a Blessed Week!

