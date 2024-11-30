Sunday Synopsis: Hold Your Heads High!

First Sunday of Advent, Year C – December 1, 2024.

Readings: Jer. 33:14-16; Responsorial Psalm Ps 24:4-5,8-9,10,14; 1 Thess. 3:12-4:2; Gospel Luke 21:25-28,34-36.

In the first reading, the Prophet Jeremiah discloses that the Lord would fulfil his promise to the House of Israel and the House of Judah by raising a virtuous Branch, David who shall practice honesty and integrity. The second reading challenges Christians to increase in love before God and humanity and on the need to be confirmed in holiness in the sight of God. In the gospel, Jesus talks about the coming of the Son of Man in glory. He states that “when these things begin to take place, stand erect, hold your heads high because your liberation is near at hand.” Jesus uses the metaphor, “hold your heads high” to urge us to shun debauchery and embrace holiness for a good Advent and holy Christmas celebration.

Introduction

Beloved in Christ, the Season of Advent is here again. It is a time when the Church’s liturgical colour changes to purple or violet. Advent is a time when the Church begins a new liturgical calendar. Our Sunday readings will henceforth be taken from Year C, while our weekday readings will be from Cycle 1. Gloria is also omitted during this season because the Church reserves it for the Christmas vigil. Advent is a period of expectant waiting and preparation for the celebration of the Nativity of the Lord at Christmas.

Advent, Adventus in Latin Parousia in Greek stands for coming. It is a season of preparation for the annual celebration of the birth of Christ and his second coming. The season of Advent leads us to a spiritual nostalgia of recalling the incarnation events. By his birth over a thousand years ago, Christ established a kingdom. Upon his paschal mysteries, Christ returned to the Father with the promise that he would return in glory – a return we are all waiting for. This season aids our understanding of the Christ-events that Advent prepares, and Christmas celebrates.

Background & Summary of the Readings

In the first reading, (Jer. 33:14-16) the Prophet Jeremiah discloses that the Lord would fulfil his promise to the House of Israel and the House of Judah by raising a virtuous Branch, David who shall practice honesty and integrity in the land. He notes that while Judah shall be saved, Israel shall dwell in confidence. He particularly mentions that his name shall be called, “The-Lord-our-integrity.”

The second reading (1 Thess. 3:12-4:2) challenges Christians to increase in love before God and humanity and on the need to be confirmed in holiness in the sight of God. Saint Paul charges the faithful to make steady progress by following the instructions of the Lord as they have been taught by the apostles.

In the gospel (Luke 21:25-28,34-36), Jesus talks about the coming of the Son of Man in glory. He reveals that this period would be associated with fear as the powers of heaven would be shaken. He, however, notes that “when these things begin to take place, stand erect, hold your heads high because your liberation is near at hand.” He goes ahead to warn against debauchery, drunkenness, and fixing our gaze on the cares of this life. He further discloses that that day would spring upon everyone like a trap. He, therefore, called everyone to: “Stay awake praying at all times for the strength to survive all that is going to happen, and to stand with confidence before the Son of man.”

An Advent Anecdote

A certain Pastor by the name of William Willimon tells the story of a funeral he attended in a Baptist church in the company of his wife, Patsy. During the homily, he was surprised to hear the preacher shout with folded arms: “It’s too late for Joe. He’s dead. But it is not too late for you. People drop dead every day. Why wait? Now is the day for the decision. Give your life to Jesus.” William was so annoyed at the Pastor and complained to his wife that the preacher had done the worst thing possible to a grieving family. He felt the preacher manipulated mourners with guilt and shame. His wife’s response will shock you. Patsy replied to him: “Well, the worst part of it all is that what he said is true.”

The lesson of this story is that “each one of us lives in the shadow of the apocalypse – the dark reality of the end of our time and the end of the world’s time. That is the warning of Advent. But there is also good news. There is also the promise of Advent – the promise that in the darkness, in the shadows, in the unpredictable anxiety of our unfinished lives, God is present. God is in control, and God will come again… God is present to help us endure. God is in charge, and hope is alive. And as long and as interminable as the night seems, morning will come – in God’s good time and God’s good way.”

Pastoral Lessons

Embrace Honesty and Integrity: In a world where power, wealth, and social status seem to define a good life or success, like the virtuous Branch, David in the first reading, we are urged to practice honesty and integrity as that is what characterises life. Incarnate the Word in Your Life: Because the season of Advent leads us to a spiritual nostalgia of recalling the incarnation events over a thousand years ago when Christ established his kingdom, we are charged to incarnate his word in our lives. Welcome Jesus in Your Hearts: The times and seasons constitute a period of welcoming Jesus in our hearts for the greater events that would unfold. Prepare for God’s Judgement: 5. At Advent, the New Catholic Encyclopaedia urges us to prepare for God’s incarnate love, make our souls fitting abodes for the Redeemer coming in Holy Communion and through grace and make ourselves ready for his coming as judge, at death and the end of the world. Embrace a Spiritual Preparation: Mindful that Christ will come in glory at a day and hour we do not know, we are reminded to shun the mistakes of the people of Noah’s time who ignored God’s warning and perished in the flood by shunning debauchery, drunkenness, and the worthless care of this life.

Summary Lines

Conclusion

As we celebrate the first Sunday of Advent, we are urged to “cast off the works of darkness” (Rom 13:12) and make no provision for the desires of the flesh. We are called to be people of integrity even as we prepare ourselves to receive the Lord at Christmas. The Church expects that we always stay awake praying to stand with confidence before the coming of the Son of man. This requires holding our heads high at Advent and always – Have a grace-filled Advent!

