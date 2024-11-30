Sunday Reflections: We are Pilgrims of Hope

1st Sunday of Advent year C

✠ A reading from the Holy Gospel according to Luke 21:25-28, 34-36

Jesus said to his disciples:“There will be signs in the sun, the moon, and the stars, and on earth nations will be in dismay, perplexed by the roaring of the sea and the waves. People will die of fright in anticipation of what is coming upon the world, for the powers of the heavens will be shaken. And then they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory.

But when these signs begin to happen, stand erect and raise your heads because your redemption is at hand.

“Beware that your hearts do not become drowsy from carousing and drunkenness and the anxieties of daily life and that day catch you by surprise like a trap.

For that day, will assault everyone who lives on the face of the earth.

Be vigilant at all times and pray that you have the strength to escape the tribulations that are imminent and to stand before the Son of Man

1. From 26 December 2024 to 6 January 2026, the Holy Jubilee Door at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome will remain open to mark the jubilee year 2025. This door is opened once every twenty-five years. This jubilee will focus on hope in the midst of crisis in the world. Pope Francis speaking about the jubilee, described the people of God as the “Pilgrims of Hope.” Today, we begin our spiritual journey, our pilgrimage to Bethlehem, where on Christmas day, we shall find our hope in the encounter with the newborn child Jesus and sing our feliz navidad. The advent is a four-week period of waiting in hope for the coming of Jesus. The readings of the season are designed to convey three messages of hope: the coming of Jesus Christ into the world, the coming of Jesus into individual souls, and the eschatological coming of Jesus to judge the world. A casual reading of today’s readings would seem to give the idea that the readings for beginning this season of advent present horrible vision of the end of all things instead of the new hope that God will bring to humanity through the incarnation of his only son. This, however, is not the true picture. The first reading from the Prophecy of Jeremiah (33:14-16) is full of hope, and yet it was written at a time when it was certain that Israel was going on exile. It has two parts: one of hope and one of steadfastness of God in his promises. The gospel also has two parts.

2. The first part of the gospel paints a dismal picture of the hopeless situation in which men would find themselves before the coming of Jesus. The situation would be such that people will be dying of fear and the order of the world will be shaken. This first part should be understood as a warning to the godless, that their way of life is going to be punished severely. It is, therefore, a call to repentance rather than a ploy to terrorize people. This becomes clear when the gospel says that it was in the midst of the terrifying events that the Son of Man will come in glory. This coming will be the occasion to execute judgement on the world.

3. The second part of the gospel is filled with encouraging statements, telling the disciples to look forward to their deliverance. Instead of being afraid, they should stand erect and raise their heads because their deliverance is close at hand. Jesus gave them practical orientations to make sure that they persevere till the end. In the first place, he advised them to be vigilant and not to be entangled by the worries and the pleasures of the present life. This is vital, for even the best of Christians can easily lose focus because of the pleasures and desires of the moment. Secondly and most importantly, Jesus invites his disciples to be ardent in prayer in order to be able to withstand the temptations of the moment and be able to stand firm till the end.

4. In both parts of this gospel, we see the three essential elements of advent: conversion, vigilance, and prayer. It is a time of repentance from sin, a time of letting go. As pilgrims of hope who are celebrating a jubilee, advent should be a time of setting people free, cancellation of debt for liquidated debtors, granting forgiveness and asking for forgiveness. Advent is also a time of vigilance. Sin and temptation do not go on holiday. They are always active. We must, therefore, be on our guard against them. It is finally a time of prayers. Jesus was explicit about this. We must pray more than we used to do, so that we have the right disposition to welcome the Lord who is coming.

5. Conversion, vigilance, and prayer are the qualities you need as a pilgrim of hope. You must strive to be a sign of hope to anyone you encounter during this advent. Be a pilgrim of hope by reconciling those in conflict; be a pilgrim of hope by cancelling debts; be a pilgrim of hope by picking up someone whom you have written off because of his or her bad manners, be a pilgrim of hope by coming close to a drug addict or alcoholic and trying to rehabilitate him or her. Be a pilgrim of hope by living in a way that nobody ever comes to you and leaves without having a smile on his or her face. By being a pilgrim of hope, your redemption will be close at hand, as Jesus said in the gospel

©Vitalis Anaehobi 01/12/24

