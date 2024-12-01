Reps to Begin Debate on Tax Reforms Bills Tuesday Amid Kicks

According to the deputy spokesman for the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese (APC-Benue), the lower chamber is set to commence debate on the four tax reform bills proposed by President Bola Tinubu.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on a Saturday Mr Agbese noted that the lawmakers had taken time to read through the bills.

Meanwhile, the bills are the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, Tax Administration Bill, Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill and Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

The bills aim to provide a fiscal framework and clear and concise legal frameworks for all taxes and reduce disputes in tax administration.

According to the lawmaker, Nigerians will remain grateful to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) executive chairman, Zacchaeus Adedeji, for the reforms.

“We hope to debate these bills on Tuesday, and we expect robust deliberations that will ultimately lead to the passage of the bills.

“Most of our colleagues have read the bills, and as a result, they are now shifting grounds. Those initially opposed to the bills are now advocating for their speedy consideration and passage.

“When we converge next week, more supporters will have been won over, but I want to add that this is not only about lawmakers,” Agbese explained further.

He emphasized that the bills, presently before the chambers, intended to stimulate the country’s fiscal policy.

“Nigerians will appreciate it very soon because when these bills are passed, and the federal government has more money to spend, critical infrastructure will be developed, jobs will be created, and, to a great extent, poverty will be reduced.