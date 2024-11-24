Sunday Synopsis: Being Loyal Subjects of God’s Kingdom

The Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe/Thirty-Fourth Sunday of the Year, B – Last Sunday of the Year: Nov 24, 2024

Readings: Daniel 7:13-14; Ps 93:1ab.1b-2.5; Rev. 1:5-8; Gospel – Jn. 18:33b-37.

The first reading discloses that Daniel saw a vision of the Son of Man coming on the clouds of heaven to the one of great age. In the second reading, we are presented with Christ, the Firstborn from the dead, the Ruler of the kings of the earth as one who loves us and washes away our sins through his blood. The gospel reading recounts how Jesus dared Pilate by emphatically stating: “Yes, I am a king. I was born for this. I came into the world for this: To bear witness to the truth; and all who are on the side of truth listen to my voice.” As subjects of the kingdom, we are urged to submit to God’s sovereignty by allowing him to reign in our faculties while bearing witness to the truth.

Introduction

Beloved in Christ, another Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe is here again. Also known as the thirty-fourth Sunday of the Year or the last Sunday of the year, this celebration calls us to reappraise the Lord’s kingship and rulership over our lives even as it assures our eternal destiny with the King in the kingdom of light and peace. Although the celebration first took place in 1926, Pope Pius XI instituted the feast in his 1925 encyclical Quas Primas.

The celebration emerged amid the rise of Communism in Russia and during the 16th centenary of the Council of Nicaea (325) as an aftermath of the First World War. The feast responded to the rise of secularism, atheism, and communism. Interestingly, despite its Catholic origins, it is celebrated by Anglicans, Lutherans, Methodists, and Presbyterians. The celebration was, however, moved to the last Sunday in Ordinary Time in 1970.

Background & Summary of the Readings

The first reading (Daniel 7:13-14) discloses that Daniel saw a vision of the Son of Man coming on the clouds of heaven to the one of great age. It also reveals that the one with great age conferred on him sovereignty, glory, and kingship. It stresses that people from all nations and languages are his subjects. The text underscored that his sovereignty is an eternal sovereignty that can neither be destroyed nor cease to exist.

In the second reading (Rev. 1:5-8), we are presented with Christ, the Firstborn from the dead, the Ruler of the kings of the earth as one who loves us and washes away our sins through his blood. John maintains that he made us a line of kings and priests to serve God his father noting that he is coming in the clouds where everybody will see him. He concludes that he is the Alpha and Omega, “The Lord God, who is, who was, and who is to come, the Almighty.”

The gospel reading (Jn. 18:33b-37) recounts how Jesus dared Pilate by emphatically stating: “Yes, I am a king. I was born for this, I came into the world for this: To bear witness to the truth; and all who are on the side of truth listen to my voice.” Earlier, Jesus had declared that his kingdom is not of this world otherwise; his men would have fought to defend him from being handed over to the Jews.

Pastoral Lessons

Love other Subjects of the Kingdom: By stating that his sovereignty, glory, and kingship are overall and his subjects are people from all nations and languages, the first reading teaches us to shun discrimination and racial prejudices by loving other subjects of God’s kingdom. Submit to God’s Sovereignty: By revealing Christ as the Alpha and Omega, “The Lord God, who is, who was, and who is to come” in the second reading, St. John invites us to submit totally to God’s sovereignty. Let God Reign in Your Faculties: In line with Pope Pius XI’s reasons for establishing the solemnity of Christ the King, the faithful are urged to be courageous to live ideal Christian lives and allow God to reign in their faculties, minds, wills, hearts, and bodies (Cf. Col. 3:1-4; Romans 12:1-5). Bear Witness to the Truth: Just as Jesus dared Pilate by stating that he is a king who bears witness to the truth, the subjects of God’s kingdom are challenged to unapologetically be ambassadors of the truth who expand his kingdom on earth. Be Subjects of his Kingdom: Although we are in the world, Christ the King celebration re-echos Jesus’ words that his kingdom is not of this world which demands that we live conscious that we are heaven-bound.

Summary Lines

Conclusion

We are reminded of St. Augustine’s City of God and the City of Men encapsulated in his seminal work, The City of God. This implies that while God controls the affairs of men in both heaven and earth, human beings should overcome mundane interests. This event calls us to relive our baptismal commitment by embracing God’s kingship as adopted children who share in the priestly, kingly, and prophetic mission of Christ. May today’s Eucharistic adoration and joyous chants enrich our faith both now and forever. Have a blessed celebration!

