Criticism: Bwala Alleges Conspiracy, Seeks God’s Intervention

Presidential spokesman and former chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Daniel Bwala has reacted to criticisms trailing his recent appointment by president Bola Tinubu.

In a post on his Facebook page, on Saturday November 23, the former spokesman for Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2023 general election hinted that there is a conspiracy against him.

While stressing that God will expose the conspirators, the legal practitioner added that; “When you come against an overwhelming conspiracy of some Television guests and anchors against you pushing an agenda and you are helpless; just pray to your God. He will expose them for who they are. It has started”.

Recall that on July 10, 2022, Bwala, a former member of the All Progressives Congress dumped the party in the build to the 2023 general election and switched his support to the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP’ Atiku Abubakar.

Bwala who frowned at the Muslim-muslim ticket flown by Bola Tinubu, expressed his displeasure with the composition of the president and his vice, stressing that such a ticket was capable of compromising the peace and unity of the country.

“Tonight I officially resigned my membership of @OfficialAPCNg on principles and conviction that I hold so dear.

“At this time of our national existence, our efforts and energy should gravitate towards uniting our people.”

Meanwhile, the recent appointment of the now APC member as the Presidential Spokesman on Public Communication and Policy has generated widespread criticisms by members of the All Progressives Congress and many Nigerians who are questioning his integrity and the ability to earn public trust for president Bola Tinubu.

