Sunday Dare assures of restructuring the national football team

Nigeria’s minister of sports, Sunday Dare promises a total restructuring of the Nigerian national team, Super Eagles, so as to be a force to reckon with in world football.

Speaking to reporters, he also assured that the executive side of the football federation will be looked into; he said the recent display of the Super Eagles in the AFCON qualifiers has called for a serious look into the Nigeria football federation as a whole.

“Football sometimes throws up unpredictable outcomes. We believe in the skills and talents of Super Eagles players. The team’s set up to correct the obvious lapses.

“We believe that when we hire a technical adviser; when we put our fate in the hands of some people, we expect some returns. If you hire a manager for your company and you don’t get the results you expect, you have the right to review your operation and take very critical decisions.

“My point is that we are going to sit back, review what has happened, and determine whether the players are qualified or not to play for the team. We will also look at the Technical Adviser and also the entire people involved in football administration and the Super Eagles.”