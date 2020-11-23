FIFA bans CAF President

The world football federation FIFA has placed a ban on the Confederation of African Football (Caf) president, Ahmad Ahmad for five years after he was found guilty of breaching various codes of ethics.

His position as CAF president makes him the vice president of FIFA and he has been banned on the basis of financial misconduct and according to reports, he has been fined a $200, 000 fee.

A statement by FIFA reads “The investigation into Mr. Ahmad’s conduct … from 2017 to 2019 concerned various Caf-related governance issues, including the organisation and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, his involvement in Caf’s dealing with the sports equipment company Tactical Steel and other activities”.

The Madagascan can appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and this step can last up to 60 days.

Ahmad made his intentions known to retain the position of CAF president and he had begun various forms of campaigns.

But his intention is set to receive a huge blow as the election is due for March 12, 2021.

The lifeline for him becoming president again is dependent on if his appeal is upheld by CAF.