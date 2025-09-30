spot_img
Sultan of Sokoto Urges Security Forces to Intensify Fight Against Insecurity

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Sultan of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called on the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and other security agencies to step up their operations against terrorists, bandits, and other criminals threatening peace in the country.

The Sultan made the appeal on Tuesday in Sokoto while receiving the newly deployed Commander of the 119 Composite Group of the NAF, Jane Gimo, who paid him a courtesy visit.

He assured the new commander of the support of traditional rulers and encouraged her to remain focused on tackling the region’s security challenges.

“No society can exist without challenges, but more needs to be done to restore lasting peace in the region,” the Sultan said.

He commended the NAF for its progress in the fight against banditry but stressed that more efforts were needed so citizens could live and work freely, contributing to national growth and development.

Abubakar described the Air Force as a vital partner in promoting peace and stability and reaffirmed the Sultanate Council’s commitment to cooperating with security agencies.

On her part, Commander Gimo said her visit was to seek the Sultan’s blessings and strengthen collaboration with the Sultanate Council. She assured that the Air Force would intensify airstrikes and coordinated operations against banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and other crimes.

She also revealed plans for the NAF unit to relocate to its permanent base along the airport road in Sokoto, which she said would improve operations and better support ground troops in the fight against insecurity.

