“Let the Fire of the Holy Spirit Come Down Again”

Homily by Fr. Justine John Dyikuk at the Scotland on Fire Catholic Charismatic Mass, St. Miran’s Cathedral, Paisley, Scotland, UK on 27 September 2025.

Come, Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of your faithful and kindle in them the fire of your love.

Send forth your Spirit and they shall be created. And they shall renew the face of the earth.

Let us pray:

O, God, who by the light of the Holy Spirit did instruct the hearts of the faithful, grant that by the same Spirit we may be truly wise and ever rejoice in His consolation, through Christ Our Lord, Amen.

Introduction

I want to begin by exploring St. Teresa of Avila’s evocative thesis on the soul. She metaphorically describes the soul as a magnificent castle, shining like a diamond. This castle has seven mansions, each filled with rooms for exploration and reflection. Its sturdy outer walls symbolise the human body, protecting against the world’s chaos, while the “venomous creatures” outside represent the allure of sin that the soul must overcome. Those outside the castle are trapped in their transgressions. To be sure, the antidote to sin is the Holy Spirit. I want to share the inspiring stories of two Saints who embraced the transformative power of the Holy Spirit, reshaping their lives in remarkable ways.

Witness of the Spirit among Saints

Blaise Pascal (19 June 1623 – 19 August 1662)

Blaise Pascal, the eminent 17th-century thinker and mathematician—after whom the Pascal programming language is named—was a devoted Catholic. His deep faith is poignantly illustrated by a discovery made after his death: a sheet of paper sewn into his shirt detailing a transformative experience on November 23, 1654. In that moment, Pascal felt an overwhelming spiritual fire, expressing its powerfully: “God of Abraham, God of Isaac, God of Jacob, not of the philosophers and the wise—security, joy, peace. Thy God shall be my God. Forgetfulness of the world and all [except] God.”

He emphasised that true understanding of life comes from God alone and yearned for a connection that transcended any separation from Him. Pascal’s words serve as a compelling reminder of the beauty of faith and inspire us to pursue a deeper relationship with the divine, as taught in the Gospel.

Saint Augustine (13 November 354 – 28 August 430)

St. Augustine lived a wayward life before his conversion to Christianity. In his confessions, he wrote: Late I loved you, O Beauty ever ancient, ever new, late have I loved you! You were within me, but I was outside, and it was there that I searched for you. In my unloveliness, I plunged into the lovely things which you created. You were with me, but I was not with you. Created things kept me from you; yet if they had not been in you, they would not have been at all. You called, you shouted, and you broke through my deafness. You flashed, you shone, and you dispelled my blindness. You breathed your fragrance on me; I drew in breath, and now I pant for you. I have tasted you, now I hunger and thirst for more. You touched me, and I burned for your peace.

Why do we need the Holy Spirit today?

1. To access the complete truth: Jesus told the disciples that they would fast when the bridegroom is taken from them (Cf. Luke 5:35). With Jesus’ ascension to the Father, the Church is now guided by the Holy Spirit and, as he asserted, it will lead the Church to the complete truth (Cf. John 16:13).

2. To administer the sacraments: Jesus’ command, “Do this in memory of me” (Matthew 26:26-28; Mark 14:22-24), reflects a tradition from Holy Thursday and the early Church’s experience (1 Corinthians 10:16), empowered by the Holy Spirit.

3. To defeat the devil: We must recognise how the enemy uses contemporary entertainment to lure individuals into a false sense of satisfaction. The allure of vain pleasures—exemplified by nudity, pornography, and the chaos of wild secular music—creates distractions that can lead us away from our spiritual commitments. It’s concerning that many young people view participation in Holy Mass as outdated, often considering the chapel a space primarily for the elderly or the lonely.

In light of this, the scripture warns us: “Be calm but vigilant. Your enemy, the devil, is prowling around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. Stand up to him, strong in faith…” (1 Peter 5:8-9). This reminds us of the importance of being proactive in our faith. To combat these cultural challenges and the influence of the devil, we need the Holy Spirit’s guidance and strength to remain steadfast and counter the ancient enemy’s deceitful ways.

4. To secure peace: The wars in Gaza and Ukraine showcase a grim reality of a world trapped in an echo chamber of helplessness. There’s a palpable sense of collective pain and suffering. According to the Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights, there are currently over 45 armed conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa, more than 35 in Africa, 21 in Asia, 7 in Europe, and 6 in Latin America. This staggering number illustrates the urgent need for the Holy Spirit to guide us toward restoring lasting peace and tranquility in the world. It reminds us that we must strive for compassion and understanding and rely on divine support to help heal the wounds of conflict.

5. To guide us to eternity: On Pentecost Sunday (Acts 2:1-11), the outpouring of the Holy Spirit fulfilled Christ’s Passover, empowering the disciples for the Great Commission of Evangelisation. St. John of the Cross noted that fire symbolises the Holy Spirit’s action in the Church. This event highlights the unity of the Church as the body of Christ and assures us that the Paraclete will be with us until the end of time, guiding us home to the Father.

Takeaway Lessons

1. The symbolism of fire during the contest at Mount Carmel, where the prophet Elijah’s prayer “arose like fire—burned like a torch” upon the sacrifice (Cf. 1 Kings 18:38-39), connects to the event of Pentecost. We invoke the Holy Spirit to fall afresh upon us and renew the face of the earth.

2. Since it changes and transforms whatever it comes in contact with, like John the Baptist (Cf. Luke 1:17; 3:16) and Elijah (Cf. 1 Kings 18:38-39), we invoke the spirit to drive away the vestiges of sin in our lives, particularly the indulgences St. Paul describes as contrary to the spirit, such as fornication, gross indecency and sexual irresponsibility; idolatry and sorcery; feuds and wrangling, jealousy, bad temper and quarrels; disagreements, factions, envy; drunkenness and orgies (Cf. Galatians 5:16-25).

3. We are called to earnestly pray for the fruits of the spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control (Cf. Galatians 5:22-23).

4. We are reminded to invoke the Holy Spirit to strengthen our bond with the Church, empowering us to spread and defend the faith as witnesses of Christ, boldly confessing His name and embracing the Cross (Cf. CCC no.1303).

5. As the vibrant vehicle for Catholic Action, New Dawn in Scotland offers us a dynamic platform to embody the Gospel, translating its profound teachings into tangible acts of mercy like St. Vincent de Paul, whose memorial we celebrate today. Through our collective efforts, we engage the world around us, illuminating lives with our heartfelt actions and compassionate deeds, reflecting the essence of love and service in our communities.

Conclusion

Let us ask the Holy Spirit to give us bold and devout pastors in Scotland and beyond who will lead the flock to green pastures. We also pray for the laity to have the courage to witness to the Gospel without fear. May the Holy Spirit rewrite our history, change our destiny for good, lift us higher, and come as fire to warm us, wind to cleanse us, light to guide us, and power to grant us divine enablement now and forever. May the fire of the Holy Spirit assist us in getting rid of the rodents that threaten to destroy our souls and God’s mansion within us. Let this divine presence renew the face of the earth, guiding us towards transformation and spiritual growth. In the light of the Holy Spirit, may we find the strength to rid ourselves of distractions and obstacles, allowing our true beauty and purpose to shine forth. Amen.