Substack Launches Live Video for All Creators 

Substack has introduced a live video feature for all publishers after testing it in recent months.

The new option enables creators to interact with their audience directly and collaborate with other publishers on the platform.

To access this feature, users need a minimum of 10 free subscribers.

Starting a live video involves clicking the orange plus icon on the homepage, adding a title, inviting guests, and hitting the “Go live” button.

Once the livestream ends, publishers receive a full recording that can be shared as a post, ensuring followers who missed it can catch up.

Substack also provides AI tools to create short clips for social media.

The platform has steadily added video capabilities, beginning with direct uploads to posts and later supporting video in its Chat and Notes sections.

Substack’s expansion aligns with growing trends in content platforms and offers creators a new way to engage audiences.