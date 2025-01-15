Insecurity: Soludo to Launch ‘Operation Udo Ga-Achi’ Next Week

In response to the heightened insecurity ravaging parts of Anambra State, Governor Chukwuma Soludo will launch Operation Udo Ga-Achi, his administration’s comprehensive security initiative, next week.

The State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the development was one of the key outcomes of the 2025 Executive Council Retreat, held at the International Convention Centre, Awka, themed “Changing Gear – Accelerating the Execution of the Solution Agenda in 2025.”

He said the retreat brought together members of the State Executive Council, Mayors of the 21 Local Governments, and other key stakeholders.

He said during the retreat, Governor Soludo presented a comprehensive review of the administration’s progress, highlighting achievements and areas for improvement.

“The governor emphasized the need for collective effort and collaboration among all stakeholders to drive the state’s development agenda.

“One of the key outcomes of the retreat is the finalization of plans for the launch of “Operation Udo Ga-Achi,” a comprehensive security initiative aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors to the state.

“The operation, which is a critical component of the Soludo administration’s solution agenda, will be launched in the coming week.

“According to the Governor, “Operation Udo Ga-Achi” represents a new dawn in the state’s security landscape, and will involve a multifaceted approach to tackling insecurity, including community policing, intelligence gathering, and strategic partnerships with relevant stakeholders,” he said

Mefor said the retreat also featured presentations and discussions on various sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic development, during which participants identified key challenges and opportunities and developed actionable plans to drive progress and growth in these areas.

“The 2025 ANSEC Retreat marked a significant milestone in the Soludo administration’s quest to build a better Anambra for all. With the launch of “Operation Udo Ga-Achi” imminent, the state is poised to witness a new era of peace, security, and prosperity,” he concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...