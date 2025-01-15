Meta to Sack 3,600 Workers

Meta to Sack 3,600 Workers
Meta

Meta has announced plans to reduce its workforce by 5%, impacting approximately 3,600 employees.

This decision, shared in an internal memo by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, focuses on removing employees who do not meet performance expectations.

Zuckerberg explained that the layoffs will target staff eligible for performance reviews, aiming to bring in stronger talent to meet Meta’s growing demands.

Vacant positions resulting from these cuts will eventually be filled.

These changes follow adjustments in Meta’s leadership and operations, including adding Dana White and two others to its board.

Additionally, the company has stopped using third-party fact-checkers, shifting the responsibility to users.

The layoffs come just days before Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th U.S. president, with Meta reportedly taking steps to strengthen ties with his administration.

Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Select your comment provider from settings.

Join Telegram Group