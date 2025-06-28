Students Burn Principal’s House in Benue Over Alleged ₦85,000 NECO Scam

A fiery protest rocked Gyutiev Model College in Benue State as furious final-year students allegedly set their principal’s house on fire after he failed to register them for the NECO examination despite collecting ₦85,000 from each.

Chaos erupted when the students discovered their names were missing from the official NECO list. Enraged and feeling duped, they reportedly stormed the principal’s residence and set it ablaze.

Though parts of the building were destroyed, no injuries were reported as the principal fled moments before the attack.

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the incident and launched a full investigation.

Parents and students are now demanding justice and their money back.