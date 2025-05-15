Stop Weeping, Resign Now- UNIZIK Lecturer to JAMB Registrar

A Political Science lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Dr. Christian Okeke, has called for the immediate resignation of JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, over the Board’s handling of the 2025 UTME.

Reacting to JAMB’s admission of technical glitches during the exam, Okeke said Oloyede’s public weeping and acceptance of responsibility were “not enough,” insisting that only his resignation could begin to restore credibility.

“The trauma candidates faced is unprecedented,” Okeke said. “He should quit and let the government reposition the Board.”

He condemned JAMB’s initial defense of the poor results where over 1.5 million candidates scored below 200 and criticized plans to rewrite the exam in 157 centres, calling it “insensitive and unacceptable.”

Okeke argued that it was pressure from stakeholders, not integrity, that forced the Board’s admission of fault, and slammed the agency’s response as inadequate for the psychological toll on candidates.