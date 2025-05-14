Stop Blaming JAMB, Face Reality – MURIC Tells Parents, Candidates Over UTME Failures

In a statement released on Wednesday, May 14, MURIC’s Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, dismissed the blame game, insisting that poor preparation not JAMB or technical glitches was to blame.

“This is crying after the head has been cut off. Many of these candidates were busy clubbing and loafing around instead of studying. JAMB simply outsmarted them.” Akintola stated.

Addressing complaints about technical issues at CBT centres, Akintola said JAMB should not be held liable for faults beyond its direct control, urging candidates to take personal responsibility.

“MURIC advises candidates to re-strategize, parents to stop overindulging their children, and society to stop glorifying laziness,” the statement added. “JAMB is not the enemy lack of discipline and moral decay are.”

The rights group called on parents to work with authorities to reform the system, rather than scapegoating examination bodies.