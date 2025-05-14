Lagos to Scrap Annual Rent Payments, Plans Monthly and Quarterly Options

The Lagos State Government is set to ditch the traditional annual rent model in favor of more flexible monthly and quarterly options, aiming to ease the financial strain on residents.

Housing Commissioner Moruf Akinderu-Fatai unveiled the plan during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing, citing the success of the state’s rent-to-own scheme as a springboard for the initiative.

“Yearly rent payments are a major burden for many Lagosians,” he said. “We’re offering breathing room with more manageable payment plans.”

Stakeholder consultations are underway to tackle key issues like landlord compliance, payment tracking, and enforcement. A pilot rollout is planned for select areas.

“This isn’t just talk, we’re taking real steps to make housing more accessible,” Akinderu-Fatai added.