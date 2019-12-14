Stop Being Stingy! Here Are Five Top Ways To Be Kind To Yourself

Recently, I discovered that a whole lot of times, most of us concentrate on being kind to others. We all want to do well to other people, help and provide for them. We do all these to our detriment – we forget to be kind of ourselves.

You see, life on its own is already stressful enough, hard and challenging, so there is no reason why you should not be kind to yourself. Being kind to yourself in everyday life is one of the best things you can do for yourself.

I mean, life will become lighter and your relationships will most likely improve. You will feel happier overall. And your self-esteem and your sense of deserving good things in life will go up.

Below are some of the ways you can be kind to yourself;

Make out time for yourself;

One of the ways you can be kind to yourself is by making out time to be alone and do something that brings you joy. You can decide to take yourself out, draw, write stories or do anything else that makes you happy. Make sure you do this every day – you deserve it.

Acknowledge your achievements;

We are always quick to acknowledge the achievements of others forgetting our achievements. You should stop that. No matter how small you think your achievements are, learn to always pat yourself on the back and say the following: “Kudos to me!”

Forgive yourself;

See, we all mess up every day. We all have done something that we are not proud of, we all have failed but the real strength lies in forgiving ourselves and moving on. To learn how to stop blaming yourself, resolve to do better and forgive yourself. That is one way you can be kind to yourself.

Take care of yourself;

This is one of the best ways to show yourself kindness is – Get enough sleep, eat fruits and vegetables, and get some form of exercise regularly. Also, choose a way to release stress, be well-groomed, and look after your appearance.

Give yourself a treat;

This is one thing I do a lot – I always give myself a treat once in a while. As long as you are financially okay to afford that which you want, then go ahead and get it for yourself. Don’t wait for someone to get it for you. Give it to yourself.

There are still other ways you can be kind to yourself but these are the major ones. Good luck in trying out this new lifestyle.