Stock Futures Edge Up as S&P 500 Clocks Two Consecutive 20% Gains

S&P 500

Stock futures were marginally higher as trading got began for 2025, with optimism that the market can rekindle the momentum that propelled it to notch two-straight years of yearly gains above 20%.

S&P 500 futures gained 30 points, or 0.51%, while futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 162 points, or 0.38%. Futures for the Nasdaq-100 increased 154 points, or 0.73%.

Despite sluggish trading in the last few days of 2024, equities nevertheless generated strong returns for the year. Last year, the 30-stock Dow gained about 13%, while the S&P 500 jumped 23%. The Nasdaq Composite performed better, rising 29%, driven by the excitement surrounding artificial intelligence and interest rate reductions.

A large portion of the market’s activity in 2024 was driven by members of the so-called Magnificent Seven. While iPhone manufacturer Apple saw a 30% increase, AI chip whiz Nvidia saw a 171% boost for the year. However, by the conclusion of the year, some profit-taking resulted from these significant gains. To end the year, the S&P 500 saw four consecutive days of declines, which hasn’t happened since 1966.

Because of all of this, a “Santa Claus rally” is unlikely to happen. Typically, rising equities during the first two trading days of January and the last five days of a calendar year define that well-known market indication.

According to Dow Jones market statistics dating back to 1950, the broad index has finished up about 80% of the time and has increased by an average of 1.3% throughout this time.

Investors may be evaluating the effects of a tragic incident in New Orleans on New Year’s Day that is being looked into as a potential terrorist strike, which would increase the pressure. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it’s possible the suspect, who drove a truck into a crowd, wasn’t “solely responsible” for the incident.

Economic data has been scarce during the holiday-shortened week, but Thursday will see the release of weekly unemployment claims statistics, which will provide insight into the state of the labour market.

Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Select your comment provider from settings.

Join Telegram Group