UK Government Increases Salaries For Doctors, Others 

The UK government has announced pay increases for various public sector workers, including nurses, doctors, teachers, and military personnel.

This decision follows recommendations from independent review bodies and offers raises between 3.6 and 4.5 percent, which is higher than the government’s original budget of 2.8 percent.

NHS employees in England under Agenda for Change contracts, except doctors, dentists, and senior managers, will receive a 3.6 percent raise.

Doctors, dentists, teachers, and prison workers are set to get a 4 percent increase, while members of the armed forces will benefit from the largest raise at 4.5 percent.

Senior NHS managers and top civil servants will see a smaller raise of 3.25 percent.

The Department for Education has promised an additional £615 million to support these pay increases but also expects schools to contribute by improving efficiency and cutting unnecessary costs.

Education unions have welcomed the raises but warned that without more funds, school budgets could face pressure.

In the health sector, the government says frontline services will not be cut despite the pay rises.

They plan to manage costs by reducing the use of temporary staff, eliminating waste, and restructuring NHS England.

This pay decision comes at a time when inflation in the UK has reached 3.5 percent and is expected to peak at 3.7 percent soon. Rising inflation may make it harder for the government to justify these pay increases to public workers.

Last year, a Labour government ended several strikes by approving even higher pay increases between 4.75 and 6 percent.

That move was criticized by Conservative politicians who said ministers had lost control over public sector wages.