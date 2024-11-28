Spotify Restricts Developer Access to Key Music Features  

Spotify has tightened its Web API access, barring third-party developers from utilizing certain tools that provided insights into user listening habits and music characteristics.

These tools, previously used for creating features like music recommendations and AI-driven services, are no longer accessible.

The restrictions affect capabilities like song and artist recommendations, audio analysis of tracks, and playlist generation.

Developers often relied on these features to build applications ranging from music exploration tools to AI models for customized recommendations.

Spotify’s decision seems aimed at curbing misuse, particularly by those using its data for competitive AI systems.

This shift reflects Spotify’s growing focus on its in-house AI initiatives, including an AI DJ and personalized playlists, which it has introduced to users in select regions.

While official Spotify partners and developers with extended API permissions retain access, many others are left scrambling, as the company did not provide prior notice of the changes.

The move has sparked frustration among developers, some of whom argue that the decision prioritizes Spotify’s competitive edge over collaborative innovation.