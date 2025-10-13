‎Sowore’s Call for Protest: A Smoky Cannon Without Bullets

‎It started like one of those sudden storms that blow through Lagos without warning — loud, dramatic, and gone before you can fold your umbrella. Omoyele Sowore had found a new cause: calling on Igbo leaders to join him in a protest to free Nnamdi Kanu.

‎At first, it sounded noble. After all, who wouldn’t want justice for a man kept in detention despite court rulings? But if you’ve followed the pattern long enough, you’d know that in Nigeria’s political theatre, not every actor is in the play for passion — some are just chasing the spotlight.

‎Sowore has never been one to shy away from drama. His words are like fireworks — bright and loud, but mostly for show. Only months ago, his tongue had been sharp against Peter Obi, the Southeast’s most prominent political voice. His verbal missiles then left little doubt where he stood. And now, overnight, he’s found a new love for Ndi Igbo freedom? That’s where the plot thickens.

‎You begin to wonder — what changed? Did conviction suddenly replace convenience? Or is it another act in a long-running show where every scene is a chase for relevance?

‎Make no mistake, Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention is unjust. The courts have spoken, the people have protested, and the law has been mocked in broad daylight. We don’t need another noisy crusader to remind the Federal Government of its illegality — what we need is courage from those in power to do what’s right.

‎So when a man known for political theatrics suddenly beats the drum of Igbo liberation, the wise step back and listen carefully — not to the noise, but to the silence between his words. That’s where the truth often hides.

‎The Southeast’s struggle for justice is too sacred to be turned into a ladder for anyone’s ambition. Every movement needs a voice, but not every loud voice deserves a microphone. Some are smoky cannons — full of noise, empty of bullets.

‎And if history has taught us anything, it’s that those who shout the loudest are not always the ones ready to stand when the smoke clears.

Linus Anagboso

‎(D-BIG PEN)

‎Digital Solutions Consultant · Columnist · Strategic Community Advocate