BREAKING: FG Tightens Grip on Varsities, Orders Enforcement of ‘No Work, No Pay’

The Federal Government has ordered vice-chancellors of all federal universities to immediately implement the “no work, no pay” policy against members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) taking part in the ongoing nationwide strike.

The directive, contained in a circular dated October 13, 2025, and signed by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, was addressed to key education and finance officials, including pro-chancellors, the Accountant-General of the Federation, the Director-General of the Budget Office, and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The government expressed disappointment over ASUU’s continued industrial action despite repeated invitations for dialogue, warning that it would no longer condone violations of labour laws, The News Chronicle gathered.

“In line with the provisions of the Labour Laws of the Federation, the Federal Government reiterates its stance on enforcing the ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy for any employee who fails to discharge official duties during the strike period,” the circular stated.

Alausa directed all vice-chancellors to conduct an immediate roll call and physical headcount of academic staff, and to submit detailed reports showing those present and those participating in the strike.

He further ordered that salaries for the period of work stoppage be withheld from lecturers who fail to perform their duties. However, members of the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) and the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA), who are not part of the strike, are exempted.

The NUC has also been tasked with monitoring compliance and submitting a consolidated report to the ministry within seven days.

“Please treat this matter with utmost urgency and a deep sense of responsibility in the national interest,” Alausa urged university heads.

ASUU had on Sunday declared a total and comprehensive warning strike beginning Monday, October 13, over the government’s alleged failure to meet its longstanding demands.

The union’s grievances include the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement, payment of withheld salaries and arrears, sustainable funding for public universities, and the end of alleged victimisation of lecturers in LASU, Prince Abubakar Audu University, and FUTO.

Other demands include payment of outstanding 25–35% salary increments, promotion arrears spanning over four years, and release of withheld third-party deductions such as cooperative and union dues.